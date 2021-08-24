Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee and Siddiqui family pay beautiful tribute to Mary Cook Mary Cook was 92, and appeared on the show with her friend Marina

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee, and the Siddiqui family, have taken to social media to pay tribute to a member of the show’s cast, Mary Cook, who very sadly passed away on Monday, aged 92.

Posting on Twitter, best pals Jenny and Lee wrote: “Our heartfelt sympathy to Mary’s family, Marina, friends and the Gogglebox family. Such a warm colourful character and lovely lady, you will be sorely missed by all who watched you and loved you, RIP Mary, Jenny and Lee.”

WATCH: Mary and Marina were fan favourites on the show

Sid Siddiqui also tweeted: “With great sadness our sympathy and thoughts with Mary’s family and friends, Marina and Gogglebox family. Such a lovely person will be dearly missed. Rest in peace dearest Mary.”

The Siddiquis paid a lovely tribute

The Siddiqui family shared a snap of Mary and Marina on their Instagram account, adding: “Rest in Peace lovely Mary. It was a genuine honour to be on the same show as someone so quick-witted, warm and positive. I know Mary will be missed so much by us fans of the show but no doubt even more so by family and friends.

“Sending all our love, thoughts and prayers to closest loved ones. So sorry for your loss.”

Gogglebox’s official Twitter account confirmed the news on Friday morning, writing: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

Mary (left) passed away aged 92

“She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice. Bristolians Mary and Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and had been friends ever since. They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.”

