Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92 

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died aged 92, her family have confirmed. The news was announced on the show’s official Twitter account, and read: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

They also shared a statement, which continued: “Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice. Bristolians Mary and Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and had been friends ever since.

WATCH: Mary starred on Gogglebox with her friend Marina

“They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.”

Fans were quick to pay tribute to Mary, with one writing: “Both of them always made me smile when they came on, their chemistry was amazing n they were always so full of joy. I hope Marina is coping okay, you could tell they were as thick as thieves.”

Mary and Marina appeared on Gogglebox together

Another added: “So sorry to see this. My two absolute faves. Thinking of her family and friends. RIP.” A third person wrote: “Rest in peace Mary, you were a darling. Deepest sympathy to your family and Gogglebox family.”

Mary and Marina were sadly unable to take part in Gogglebox over the coronavirus pandemic due to the filming crew unable to go into their retirement village for safety reasons, but returned to our screens in early 2021 - where they toasted with a bottle of champagne to celebrate being back. At the time, the show’s creator Tania Alexandra told The Telegraph: “We didn’t want them put at any risk so we should stop filming with them altogether. The ladies are safe and well looked after but often tell us they dearly miss the crews and the fun they have during filming each week.”

