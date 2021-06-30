Gogglebox’s Linda McGarry pays beautiful tribute to late husband Pete

Gogglebox star Linda McGarry has paid a beautiful tribute to her husband Pete, who very sadly passed away from bowel cancer in late June. He was 71.

Speaking to The Sun, Linda spoke lovingly of her late husband, while revealing that she has been inundated with calls from the foster children that they have taken care of over the years paying their condolences.

She said: “Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years. I said to him, ‘We’ve not only been 25 years, it’s been day and night with each other.' He was my life. I have a message from a young lad I know who said, ‘Ordinary people won’t be remembered, but we’ll remember Pete forever - like the pyramids.' I thought that was beautiful.”

The TV personality continued: “I’ve had marvellous support from all the foster children. The phone has not stopped ringing. We fostered for 21 years and we looked after more than 100 kids. They’re all over the world. We’re so proud of what we’ve done for them and the successes they’ve all had.”

Pete sadly passed away after being diagnosed with bowel cancer

Gogglebox’s official account announced the very sad news on Monday in a statement which read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness. Pete, his wife Linda and her son George originally joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013.

"The Clacton couple returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have been series regulars and firm favourites ever since. Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

At the time, Paddy McGuinness tweeted in response: "Such a shame, one of the OG's. RIP." Another fan tweeted underneath in the replies section: "So sorry to hear this, sending hugs and sympathies to Linda, George and the rest of the family @EssexfamilyGB."

