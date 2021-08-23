Everything we know about I'm a Celebrity 2021 so far Are you looking forward to the new series?

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is one of our favourite reality shows and already we're counting down the weeks until it's back on our screens. Last year, the ITV series looked very different to normal – but it was certainly no less enjoyable.

So what will the 2021 series look like? Will the campmates be heading back to the castle to meet Ant and Dec? And when can we expect the new episodes to land? Find out everything we know about series 21 of I'm a Celebrity…

Where is I'm a Celebrity taking place this year?

ITV have confirmed that due to ongoing difficulties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew will not be heading Down Under this year.

Instead, the show will be once again filmed at Gwrych Castle – the location for the 2020 series. The Mirror revealed the news and claimed that the decision to keep the show in Wales is due to the logistics of sending a production team, celebrity contestants, presenters and their families over to the other side of the world with the current travel restrictions that are in place.

When is I'm a Celebrity 2021 out?

ITV are yet to announce an official start date for this year's show, however, fans can expect it in the winter months – similar to previous years. Last year, the first episode aired on Sunday 15 November, so it's likely the upcoming series will also air around mid-November, we'll keep you posted!

Were you a fan of the castle version of I'm a Celebrity?

Who are the I'm a Celebrity 2021 campmates?

While the line-up is yet to be announced, every year there are plenty of rumours regarding the famous faces set to join the reality show. Last year, Gwrych Castle welcomed some big names including Sir Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire, Vernon Kaye, Jessica Plummer and Giovanna Fletcher – who was ultimately crowned Queen of the Castle.

This year, the rumoured line-up sounds just as good. Names include Matt Baker, Jade Thirwall, Nadiya Hussain, Piers Morgan and Tommy Fury. We can't wait to find out!

What else is there to know about I'm a Celebrity 2021?

Ant and Dec will be back once again to front the show and are clearly looking forward to it. Although the presenting duo are used to heading to Australia every year to film the programme, the pair were big fans of filming in Wales.

Dec previously told Metro: "People are having conversations with Australia to see if they'll let us in, and to see if that's going to work... If not, we've got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales, which we had a great time there."

"We had a really lovely series and the people of North Wales made us feel very welcome. We’d gladly go back there." Ant added: "We would happily go back to Wales if we had to. There were cardboard cut-outs of me and Dec in the butcher's, and the local school did a tribute."

