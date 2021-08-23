Fans all have same reaction to this major plot point in Nine Perfect Strangers Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman star in the new drama

TV fans have wasted no time getting stuck into brand new drama, Nine Perfect Strangers, after the first three episodes landed on Hulu and Amazon last week.

The series, which boasts an ensemble cast including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall, has provided plenty of talking points so far – but the story arc of two characters in particular has caught viewers' attention.

Fans are loving the dynamic between characters Frances and Tony, played by Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale respectively, who are two of the nine guests at Tranquillam House resort.

The pair seemingly do not get on at first but, as time moves on, things start the thaw and viewers have been loving their story play out on screen. One person mused on Twitter: "I'm calling it, Frances and Tony are gonna get together. After their initial run in, I think they complement each other well #NinePerfectStrangers."

Another said: "#NinePerfectStrangers I really like the dynamic between Frances and Tony," as a third agreed, writing: "The pool scene with the grapes. I'm cracking up!!! Tony and Frances are stealing this show. #NinePerfectStrangers."

Bobby Cannavale as Tony

A fourth stated: "I'm HERE for Frances being worried more and more about Tony and him noticing.... so many great things will come from this. This is honestly one of the best parts of the show #NinePerfectStrangers."

Along with Frances and Tony, seven other guests at the resort embark on a wellness journey, led by Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) only to discover that the retreat is not what it first seemed.

The show has received rave reviews not only for its plot but for its glittering cast. Other famous faces who star in Nine Perfect Strangers include Luke Evans, Melvin Bragg, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone and Samara Weaving.

