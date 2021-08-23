House MD star Hugh Laurie announces huge news about returning show Are you exciting for the return of this one?

House MD star Hugh Laurie has revealed that his popular new comedy, Avenue 5, is finally returning to film season two - and joked about how long it has been between filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Meet House star Hugh Laurie's three children

Writing about the sci-fi show, he posted: “Avenue 5 reconvenes today. It used to be set in the future.” Fans were quick to share their excitement over the news, with one writing: “I was just thinking about this yesterday. This was such a unique and fresh problem for a set of characters to find themselves in…now, not so much. I am so looking forward to this. This has made my week and it’s only Monday!”

Loading the player...

WATCH: In the meantime, check out Hugh Laurie's Roadkill

Another added: “Good luck captain! Hope you're still as clumsily charming as season 1 (I'm sure you are).” A third fan added: “Amazing news!! The first season was so great. I was hoping it would return once things were allowed back.”

Hugh is perhaps best known for his role as Gregory House in the hit drama House MD, a role he played for eight seasons. It appears unlikely that the show will be rebooted any time soon, as Hugh has been vocal about the toll the show took on his life. Previously chatting to Radio Times, he said: “At this distance it all sounds absurd. Ridiculous! After all, what was I doing other than playing about, telling stories with a very nice bunch of people? What could be constricting about that?

Are you looking forward to the return of Avenue 5?

“'But the repetition of any routine, day after month after year, can turn into a bit of a nightmare. I had some pretty bleak times, dark days when it seemed like there was no escape. And having a very Presbyterian work ethic, I was determined never to be late, not to miss a single day's filming.

MORE: Will there be a series two of BBC's Roadkill?

MORE: Meet House star Hugh Laurie's wife Jo Green here

“You wouldn't catch me phoning in to say, 'I think I may be coming down with the flu’. But there were times when I'd think, 'If I were just to have an accident on the way to the studio and win a couple of days off to recover, how brilliant would that be?''

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.