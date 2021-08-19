The release date for Yellowstone season four has been confirmed - and it's sooner than you think! We can't wait to catch up with Duttons

The release date for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Yellowstone has been announced - and fans will be overjoyed to hear that they don't have much longer to wait to see the Duttons again!

The first two episodes of the new series will premiere on the Paramount Network in just a few months time on Sunday 7 November 2021.

The release date confirmation was accompanied by a brand new teaser trailer that reveals what happened to Dutton patriarch John after the explosive season three finale. Watch it below...

WATCH: See the brand new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season four

However, that's not all. According to Deadline, the back-to-back episodes will "launch" two new exciting shows from creator Taylor Sheridan - 1883, the Yellowstone prequel starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, and Mayor of Kingstown.

The latter will debut on Sunday 14 November and the former on Sunday 19 December on Paramount following episodes of Yellowstone. However, subsequent episodes will only be available to watch exclusively on the network's own streaming service, Paramount+.

Yellowstone prequel series 1883 starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott is on its way

While 1883 will shine a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings in the late 19th century, Mayor of Kingstown will be a contemporary drama about the first family of Kingstown, Michigan. Marvel star Jeremy Renner is set to front the series. It is not known whether Mayor of Kingstown has replaced the previously announced spin-off series 6666.

Meanwhile, season four of Yellowstone promises to be just as action-packed as previous seasons. Not only will we see the aftermath of the shocking season three cliffhanger, but fans can expect to see a trio of new faces around the ranch.

Australian star Jacki Weaver, best known for her award-winning roles in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook, Coyote Ugly actress Piper Perabo and Nashville's Kathryn Kelly will all be joining the cast in recurring roles.

