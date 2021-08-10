Faith Hill and Tim McGraw celebrate major family news concerning daughter Audrey The couple are proud parents to three children

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw had some big news to share with their fans this week - and it's all to do with their youngest daughter, Audrey.

The 19-year-old, a gifted singer in her own right, seems to be following in her parents' footsteps with her latest venture, and Tim and Faith couldn't be prouder.

WATCH: Faith Hill shares throwback of daughter Audrey singing in celebration of her 18th birthday

The couple shared the same snapshot on social media showing Audrey with her arm around her dad on the set of a music video. "Couldn't be more thrilled to have my youngest daughter, Audrey, play the lead role in the music video for #7500OBO!!!" Tim explained.

"Be sure to check out the premiere on @youtube this Friday at 5pm CT, and stick around for the YouTube Premium-exclusive afterparty after the video premiere for a special interview and performance!"

Audrey stars in the music video for her dad's latest track

Faith, meanwhile, captioned her post: "So proud of these two. Our baby girl Audrey has grown up! Don't miss the premiere of Tim's new music video with Audrey. It is so good #7500OBO!!!"

Faith, 53, and Tim, 54, have been happily married since 1996 and together they share three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and 19-year-old Audrey. Their youngest had a difficult start to life; she was born prematurely on December 6 and had to stay in ICU for some time after her birth.

Faith and Tim are proud parents to three daughters

At the time, Tim confirmed: "This little angel came to us 7/12 weeks early. Faith and I did a lot of praying and stayed all day every day for 2 1/2 weeks in the NICU at Baptist Hospital with such incredible nurses."

Thankfully, Audrey was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve - and since then, the family celebrates by decorating their Christmas tree on December 6 every year. Faith previously revealed: "It's a little bit of a challenge, keeping a live tree fresh for the entire month of December. But there's no other way we'd do it. We decorate on the sixth, and it has to be a live tree."

