Yellowstone spin-off Y:1883: everything we know so far

Yellowstone fans have a lot to celebrate at the moment. Not only has the hugely popular Western melodrama been named the most-watched cable drama in recent years, but Paramount is treating fans to not one, but two brand new spin-off shows.

While 6666 is set to focus on a different ranch in Texas, prequel series Y:1883 will shine a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings in the late 19th century.

Want to know more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new series, including its star-studded cast and when you can expect to see it land on screens...

What will Y:1883 be about?

Y:1883 will be set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone and follow the Dutton family's ancestors on their quest through the Great Plains to the Wild West. As the official description from Paramount+ reads: "It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana."

Who will star in Y:1883?

A number of huge names have already been announced for the prequel series, and it's expected that many more are still to come!

First of all, country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have signed on to lead the cast of the new show. The musicians, who both have several acting credits to their names, play James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family.

They will be joined by two-time Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, who will play a character named Shea Brennan, who has been described as a "tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He will play a central role as the one tasked with guiding the Dutton family from Texas to Montana.

When will Y:1883 be released?

There's no news on when the series will be released just yet, as production has only just kicked off. However, given that the first episodes have already been penned (Faith has shared a photo of the front of the show's episode one script), it seems that viewers don't have too much longer to wait as production will be kicking off any day now. Our best bet is that Y:1883 will come at some point in spring 2022.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to catching up with the Dutton clan in contemporary times when the Kevin Costner-led main series returns for its fourth season in November.

