When will Yellowstone return for season four? The Kevin Costner-led drama will be back on screens very soon!

Yellowstone has gained a huge following over the last few years and its season three finale, which aired back in 2020, drew explosively large numbers for the Paramount Network.

MORE: Chicago Fire, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy and more fall premiere dates revealed

However, there's just one question of fans' lips - when should we expect season four? Keep reading for everything we know…

Are you looking forward to returning to the ranch for Yellowstone season four?

The Western melodrama, starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes, was renewed for a fourth season back in February of last year before season three had even aired. At the time, many Yellowstone fans rejoiced, thinking that it would mean a shorter wait between seasons, but the coronavirus pandemic put paid to that.

MORE: Yellowstone spin-off Y:1883: everything we know so far

MORE: Grey's Anatomy season 18 filming is officially underway - and this major character is returning

However, production did manage to resume in August 2020 and the actors returned to set to film season four at the same time as season three aired. Many had hoped that season four would then air this August, but sadly this did not transpire.

According to Deadline, Paramount bosses are now eyeing up early November for the premiere of the new season. It looks like viewers should expect it then, or possibly sooner, as a recent teaser trailer for the show stated that new episodes will be "coming this fall".

Season three ended on a dramatic series of cliffhangers

Taking to Twitter, the official Yellowstone Twitter account recently treated fans to a 60-second clip recapping the most recent seasons. While fans were disappointed it didn't include any new footage, the trailer promised them that "Revenge will be worth the wait" before stating that it will be part of the fall lineup, meaning it could air anytime between September and November.

MORE: 5 must-watch shows and films coming to Amazon Prime this autumn

Whenever it debuts, season four looks to be just as action-packed as previous seasons. Not only will we see the aftermath of the shocking season three cliffhanger, but fans can expect to see a trio of new faces around the ranch. Australian star Jack Weaver, best known for her award-winning roles in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook, Coyote Ugly actress Piper Perabo and Nashville's Kathryn Kelly will all be joining the cast in recurring roles.

Meanwhile, fans also have two brand new spin-off shows to also look forward to. While 6666 is set to focus on a different ranch in Texas, prequel series Y:1883 will be a prequel series and dramatise the Dutton family's humble beginnings in the late 19th century.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.