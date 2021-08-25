Bryan Cranston's drama Your Honor renewed for series two – but fans are confused about this detail Did you watch series one of the crime drama?

Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, has been renewed for a second series – but fans of the show are seemingly confused by the decision.

The Showtime drama, which saw the Breaking Bad star take lead role, aired earlier this year and proved to be popular with viewers, giving the channel its most-watched series ever.

However, many on social media are questioning where the show can go next, convinced that Your Honor was supposed to be a mini-series. Warning! Spoilers ahead for series one...

WATCH: Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston is returning for series two

Discussing the end of season one, which saw the son of Michael Desiato, Adam, shot and killed, one person asked on Twitter: "So are they going to resurrect the judge' son? If not, what's the point of a second season? The whole point of the show was the judge trying to protect his son from prosecution."

Another echoed this confusion, writing: "How?? The son died... What is it gonna be about? Him taking down the mob family?" As a third said: "I thought this was a mini-series. Not sure where it will go after the finale?"

"I think it ended perfectly, because it wasn't a happy ending and the irony was wild. But interested to see what the possibilities that the writers come up with for a series two," said a fourth fan.

Another added: "Okay… kind of ended with the finale. Funny, they had said this was a mini-series with no season two." We'll have to wait and see where Michael's story takes him next.

Did you watch series one of Your Honour?

The show follows Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) as he attempts to cover up his son's crime after he accidently kills someone in a hit and run. After realising the victim in question is the son of a local mob leader, Michael's quest to hide the truth becomes more complicated.

Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, expressed the broadcaster's delight at the news of a second series. "We were blown away by Your Honor… by the power of [showrunner] Peter [Moffat]'s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan's performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers," he said.

"Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting 'Encore!'"

