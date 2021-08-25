George Clarke's fans poke fun at him after presenter posts behind-the-scenes snap The property expert is fronting new series, Remarkable Renovations

George Clarke has prompted a funny response from his fans after sharing a recent image from behind the scenes of his busy filming schedule.

The TV star, who is currently fronting a new Channel 4 series, Remarkable Renovations, could be seen lying down on a flight of stairs reading a script, as he captioned the photo: "Logging in the Script #TV #Architecture."

George's followers couldn't resist taking to the comments to poke fun at the property expert. One person quipped: "Thought you'd had too many shandies," followed by two laughing-faced emojis.

Another said: "Sure it's not 'passed out from the architect's bill?' Oh no, wait, that's just me at the last renovation," as a third wrote: "Looks like your also doing some Pilates!" A fourth simply asked: "Need a pillow?"

The Channel 4 presenter, who is also known for his work on other popular shows such as Ugly House to Beautiful House, often keeps his followers informed of the goings on in his work and info on the renovations featured on the programme.

The new series, which airs on Wednesdays on Channel 4, is proving to be a hit with viewers. But the first episode proved to be particularly impressive for fans.

George's fans poked at him after he shared this image

Plenty took to George's Instagram comments to praise the show, noting the "outstanding" work he and the team put into an old bank. The episode saw a couple from Cornwall, Richard and Sarah, face the challenge of renovating the Victorian grade II listed building, which was a former high street bank, into their family home.

One fan wrote on George's social media after the show aired: "Loved the bank transformation, particularly the repurposing/reinventing of the steel vault door!!!" Another said: "The bank is one of the best homes you've ever shown, absolutely stunning!." "The bank was outstanding," commented a third.

