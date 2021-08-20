A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton shares health scare for important reason The TV star has presented the show since 2012

Laura Hamilton has opened up to her followers about a recent health scare for a very important reason. The A Place in the Sun presenter, who has been a regular face on the Channel 4 show since 2012, took to her Instagram to explain how a recent smear test had left her concerned and how she was keen to raise awareness on the subject.

Alongside a graphic with useful facts regarding smear tests earlier this week, the TV star wrote: "YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE BEACH READY… AND IT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE! #smeartest.

"As many of you know I spend a fair bit of time overseas, and it means unfortunately over the years I have missed a few family celebrations & events.

"Earlier in June I was called up for my smear test. I very nearly missed that appointment too because of the travel quarantine rules that were in place before the 'double jab' announcement was made."

The mother-of-two continued: "Thankfully I managed to rearrange the appointment and attend it before my 4 week stint in Spain over the summer. AND THANK GOD I DID! Half way through my filming break I had a call from my doctor and I was totally freaked out to find out my results had come as back as abnormal."

Laura Hamilton shared the important message to her Instagram

"Further tests showed I am fine, and there is nothing to worry about. BUT I will have to go for a follow up smear in 6 months and NO MATTER what I WILL NOT MISS THIS!"

Laura finished the post by reiterating the importance of the message: "Don't miss your smear if you get called for one. It takes a few minutes, you don't have to be beach ready and it could save your life!"

Plenty of Laura's fans from her large following were full of praise for the presenter sharing her experience. "Great post and glad to hear all ok," said one fan. Another wrote: "This is a perfect message. I had the same a few years back, scary at the time, relief after. We are very lucky to have a free system in place so no excuses I say, this is literally saving lives!"

A third commented: "Bloody love this Laura. It's so important to get this message out there and this post takes the stress away from it xxx."

