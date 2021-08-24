Countryfile's Matt Baker announces happy news - and fans react The TV star and his family are coming back to our screens!

Matt Baker has delighted his fans by confirming his family show, Our Farm in the Dales, has been recommissioned for another two series and a Christmas special.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a video with his wife Nicola and his parents, the former Blue Peter host revealed: "Hi guys, just a quick one that the first series of Our Farm in the Dales has just finished on Channel 4 so thank you for all the lovely comments.

WATCH: Matt Baker confirms exciting family news

"Now, we keep getting asked one specific thing... I can tell you now there isn't just going to be another series, but there's going to be two new series of Our Farm In The Dales - and Nicola is absolutely delighted."

Speaking from the family farm, Matt also revealed that filming has already commenced. "I love Christmas, I can't wait," his wife Nicola divulged, while Matt's mother Janice added: "We've got some lovely things coming up, I'm really excited."

Asking what the viewers want to see more of, the 43-year-old presenter concluded: "All will be revealed on More 4 later on in the year, but for all of us, for now from the Dales, bye!" Nicola went on to add on Instagram: "Great fun ahead .. thanks to all who joined us in the last series."

Matt and his family are coming back with two new series of Our Farm in the Dales

Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one saying: "Woohooo! Can't wait! Congratulations... You are all a breath of fresh air... Even for a farm." Another suggested: "Oh the Christmas programme. I would love to see how you decorate the farm and the food you make. Oh don't forget the dogs."

The popular Channel 4 series sees Matt and his wife uproot their kids and move back to the organic sheep farm where the TV star grew up in the Durham hills to help secure its future.

