88 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Stuck what films to watch during September? We have the answers! As the nights draw in and the kids head back to school, our movie man James King is back with his must-see recommendations for all the family.

Downton Abbey (2019)

Category: Drama

The King and Queen are coming to Downton! That’s pretty much all you need to know about this movie version of the hit TV series. Will the boiler be fixed in time? Will Queen Mary enjoy Mrs Patmore’s pavlova? A little thin on plot, maybe, but who cares when Highclere Castle looks so wonderful, when the music is so stirring and when the regular cast make it all look so easy? Expect a sequel next spring.

Suffragette (2014)

Category: Drama

The true story of the early twentieth-century fight for women’s votes in the UK, starring Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham-Carter and Meryl Streep. A touch predictable, maybe - but this is still a powerful and important tale of real-life civil disobedience.

He’s All That (2021)

Category: Teen

The late nineties high-school classic gets a gender-swapping reboot, now starring Tik Tok icon Addison Rae as popular girl Padgett, challenged to give class nerd Cameron (Tanner Buchanan) a glow-up for prom. Look out for original star Rachael Leigh-Cook - so good in last year’s Netflix hit Love, Guaranteed - playing Addison’s mum.

The Loud House Movie (2021)

Category: Family

America’s biggest kids’ cartoon series - about the crazy everyday life of young Lincoln Loud, the middle child and only boy in a family of 11 children - gets adapted into a hilarious feature film that’s as funny, moving and brilliantly open-minded as the TV show. No wonder it’s a phenomenon.

The Iron Giant (1999)

Category: Family

A pre-megastardom Vin Diesel voices the title character in this flawless adaptation of Ted Hughes’ classic children’s book - the story of misunderstood (and massive) alien robot who visits a New England town at the height of American paranoia in the fifties. Also featuring the vocal talents of Jennifer Aniston and Harry Connick Jr, plus direction from animation legend Brad Bird (who went on to make The Incredibles and Ratatouille).

Count Me In (2021)

Category: Documentary

As the music world mourns the recent loss of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, there’s a chance to learn more about the art of rock percussion in this engaging documentary featuring the likes of Roger Taylor (Queen), Stewart Copeland (The Police) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters). Altogether now… one, two… one, two, three, four!

Cemetery Junction (2010)

Category: Drama

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant took a break from creating BAFTA-winning comedy shows to write and direct this semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story about four friends in seventies Reading. It’s no surprise there are plenty of laughs but there’s heartbreaking emotion too, especially in a touching love story between suburban dreamers Freddie (Christian Cooke) and Julie (Felicity Jones).

Old School (2003)

Category: Comedy

Travel back to the days of the so-called ‘Frat Pack’ with this bawdy joke-fest, starring Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn as bored pals desperate to relive their college years by starting up their own fraternity house and partying like it’s 1984. Not big or clever - but very funny.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Category: Rom-Com

Hollywood legends Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson breeze through this wonderfully witty romance, playing chalk-and-cheese acquaintances forced to live together after an embarrassing accident. The love scenes are delicious, not to mention Keanu Reeves in a scene-stealing supporting role, and if you don’t like the story you can just wallow in the styling of Diane’s oh-so-chic Hamptons beach house.

The Lego Movie 2 (2019)

Category: Family

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett and Will Ferrell return to their voice roles alongside newcomers Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph in this breezy sequel to the hit animation. This time it’s up to Emmet the Master Builder (Pratt) to save his friends from the far-off Syster System, resulting in an enjoyable mix of smart in-jokes and chaotic, crazy action.

Saint Frances (2020)

Category: Drama

Rising star Kelly O’Sullivan wrote and stars in this funny, fresh and eye-openingly honest look at a Bridget Jones-type thirtysomething who gets a new job as a childminder. Boasting a big heart and an open mind, this was one of the best of last year.

Moxie (2021)

Category: Teen

Amy Poehler’s sparkling high-school pic really deserved more attention than it got when it hit Netflix back in March. The Parks & Recreation star directs and features in the film as middle-aged mum Lisa, a former punk who inspires her teenager Vivian (Hadley Robinson) to restart an old fanzine called Moxie that challenges her school’s outdated attitudes and opinions. Essential mother/daughter viewing.

Enola Holmes (2020)

Category: Family

Millie Bobby Brown wows in this engaging and empowering Netflix thriller as Sherlock Holmes’ little sister, on a mission to track down her missing mum (Helena Bonham-Carter). Based on the series of YA novels by Nancy Springer, this was such a slam-dunk that a sequel is already in the works. Sam Claflin and Henry Cavill co-star.

Enduring Love (2004)

Category: Thriller

A pre-Bond Daniel Craig stars as Joe in this dark drama about two strangers whose lives are entwined after both witnessing a tragic accident. Craig does his everyman role perfectly but it’s Rhys Ifans who really impresses as Jed, a delusional loner whose obsession pushes even Joe’s marriage to the limit.

Sully (2016)

Category: Drama

Another impeccable Tom Hanks performance anchors this award-winner, based on the true story of pilot Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger and the heroic emergency landing of his Airbus A320 on New York’s Hudson River in January 2009. Laura Linney and Aaron Eckhart co-star.

The Old Guard (2020)

Category: Action

Charlize Theron is talented enough to pull-off pretty much everything she does but for my money action is her real forte. And after kicking butt in Mad Max, Atomic Blonde and a couple of Fast & Furious movies she’s back in tough-as-nails mode for this engaging comic book adaptation about immortal warriors earning a living in the present day as government mercenaries.

Spirited Away (2001)

Category: Family

Hypnotically beautiful Alice in Wonderland-style animation from Japan, with moody ten-year-old Chihiro discovering a hidden fairytale world when she moves to a new house. Once Japan’s biggest-ever box-office hit, this might be packed with some cultural references largely unknown in the West but its story of childhood fantasies is still universal enough for all to relish. A classic

Scarface (1983)

Category: Thriller

If you’ve been enjoying the jaw-dropping Netflix documentary series Cocaine Cowboys then this iconic eighties outing has plenty more of that showy - and scary - Miami lifestyle to wallow in. Al Pacino stars as Tony Montana, the hyperactive Cuban gangster ruling Florida’s crime scene with an iron fist - and a super-glam Michelle Pfeiffer on his arm.

Mr Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Category: Family

A brainbox dog and his child owner time-travel their way through history, learning lessons along the way. An eye-popping mix of the zany and the educational add up to 90 minutes of inspired fun, with wonderful voice turns from the likes of Modern Family’s Ty Burrell and the peerless Stanley Tucci (as Leonardo Da Vinci).

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021)

Category: Comedy

The British Malaysian stand-up comedian, star of countless TV panel shows, lets rip on hot topics such as Covid and political correctness in this laugh-a-minute Netflix special recorded at the London Palladium.

I Give It a Year (2013)

Category: Rom-Com

Fun wedding comedy packed with familiar faces such as Rose Byrne, Rafe Spall, Anna Faris, Stephen Merchant and Olivia Colman. The premise? Nat (Byrne) and Josh (Spall) are an unlikely couple who plough ahead with their nuptials despite a lack of faith from family and friends. The result might not hit the heights of Richard Curtis but it’s still is an easy, chuckle-filled watch.

The Addams Family (1991)

Category: Family

Netflix have a reboot of this creepy classic up their sleeves (with Catherine Zeta-Jones brilliantly cast as ghoulish matriarch Morticia) but this first movie version from the early nineties still delivers some brilliantly black humour, ideal for adults and children alike. And the late, great Raul Julia as dapper dad Gomez is just a joy.

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021)

Category: Teen

One of Netflix’s most popular movie series returns with another peek into the love life of teen Shelly "Elle" Evans (Joey King), based on the novels written by Beth Reekles. Older viewers will enjoy the casting of eighties teen idol Molly Ringwald too, now playing mum to Elle’s two suitors Lee and Noah.

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

Category: Documentary

Jaw-dropping time lapse photography and impressive CGI makes this look at the often mysterious world of fungi a thing of beauty. You’ll never look at the mushrooms in your Full English in quite the same way again. Narrated by Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson.

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Category: Teen

Emile Hirsch stars in this saucy comedy about a high-schooler in love with his new neighbour, only to discover that she has a rather ‘unusual’ career in movies. Some of the humour may now feel a little dated but engaging performances from Hirsch, Elisha Cuthbert and Timothy Olyphant at least give the story some heart too. No wonder it’s become a cult film over the years.

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Category: Horror

As hilarious as it is shocking, Bride of Chucky gives the iconic nasty doll some arm candy in the form of tiny Tiffany (expertly voiced by Jennifer Tilly), the icing on the cake in a film chock full of nods, winks and clever gags - as well as its lovers-on-the-run storyline. The rock soundtrack really delivers too. Gloriously gothic fun.

The Firm (1993)

Category: Thriller

Fancy some classic nineties Tom Cruise? Look no further than The Firm, a glossy John Grisham adaptation about a hotshot lawyer who discovers his new bosses might be covering up some rather questionable behaviour. Tom is typically high-octane as lead character Mitch but its veterans Gene Hackman and Holly Hunter who really give this tense thriller some punch.

Paddington (2014)

Category: Family

The Peruvian bear with a love of marmalade sandwiches (and a voice just like Ben Whishaw) heads to London for a new life with the eccentric Brown family in this flawless adaptation of Michael Bond’s legendary stories. The key to its success? So many things. Charm, humour, adventure and a unique visual style all add up to a homegrown classic. And Part 3 is on its way!

Vivo (2021)

Category: Family

The force of nature that is Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn’t just voice the title character (a rainforest mammal called a kinkajou) but has also written the songs for this animated musical about a small animal on a big mission: to travel from Cuba to Miami and deliver an important message for his best friend. Vibrant, funny and with seriously catchy tunes, Vivo also features the voices of Zoe Saldana and Gloria Estefan.

Creed (2015)

Category: Drama

A powerful spin-off of the legendary Rocky franchise sees Donnie Creed (Michael B Jordan) - son of Rocky’s late friend Apollo - take on a boxing career of his own, trained by Mr Balboa himself (Sylvester Stallone). Sometimes tough, sometimes tender, Creed is seriously inspiring.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Category: Teen

Classic eighties high-school shenanigans starring Matthew Broderick as the super-cool teen who who just wants to show his friends a good time. Add in a vindictive headteacher, a bitter younger sister (Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey) and a rare red Ferrari and you’ve got the makings of one hugely eventful day playing hooky.

Ghostbusters (2016)

Category: Comedy

This recent reboot got fans of the original Bill Murray movie from 1984 majorly hot under the collar but although it’s maybe not as inventive, there’s still plenty to enjoy. Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon star as the boffins making a living hunting down ghouls in New York City, seamlessly mixing laughs with great FX and big-budget action.

Primal Fear (1996)

Category: Thriller

The movie that propelled Edward Norton into the big time is an edge-of-your-seat thriller about a showy Chicago lawyer (Richard Gere) defending a young man (Norton) on a murder charge. Not everything, however, is quite what it seems. Frances McDormand and Laura Linney co-star.

‘71 (2014)

Category: Thriller

Gripping stuff this one, starring Jack O’Connell as a young British soldier on the run in Belfast one night at the height of the Troubles. Political but not preachy, and with a stunning central turn, it’s no wonder Jack went on to win 2015’s BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Once (2006)

Category: Musical

An Oscar-winning musical with a difference, with Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová as down-at-heel Dublin musicians who form a bond through busking. Don’t expect big dance numbers - this feels so realistic it’s almost a documentary. The result? Something subtly beautiful and entirely unforgettable, later turned into a hit on the stage too.

Munich (2005)

Category: Action

Steven Spielberg is behind the camera for this complex but thrilling drama detailing Israel’s secret retaliation against the murder of eleven of their athletes by terrorists at the 1972 Munich Olympics. A faultless blend of breathtaking action scenes and moral debate starring Eric Bana and a pre-James Bond Daniel Craig.

The Accountant (2016)

Category: Thriller

Ben Affleck - back in the headlines thanks to his colourful love life - stars as a book-keeper for criminals, trying to deal not just with his own autism but also government agents out to bring him down. The story might be a little over-stuffed but a solid turn from Ben and co-star Anna Kendrick - plus some genuinely thrilling action - make this a decent investment.

Storks (2016)

Category: Family

Cute comedy animation about the giant birds, set in a world where they now deliver parcels rather than babies. Andy Samberg, Jennifer Aniston and Kelsey Grammar are on voice duties, providing enough laughs for undemanding young audiences.

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Category: Family

Roald Dahl’s children’s classic is brought beautifully to life by eccentric film-maker Wes Anderson, using old-fashioned stop-motion techniques and a voice cast that includes George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray. The result might not be for Dahl purists but it’s refreshingly odd and always hilarious.

Us (2019)

Category: Horror

One of the best chillers of recent years, this one. Lupita Nyong’o is the mother on holiday who discovers doppelgängers of her family are out to hurt her. Why? The answer takes her back to her childhood and vague memories of a creepy fairground. Essential viewing.

Gosford Park (2001)

Category: Drama

The movie that led to Downton Abbey (they share the same writer, Julian Fellowes) is another stately home drama, although this time the emphasis is more on a whodunnit plot, laced with dark and subtle humour. That might not make it quite as mainstream as the TV show it spawned but with a cast featuring Kristen Scott-Thomas, Helen Mirren, Clive Owen and Maggie Smith, there’s still plenty to enjoy.

The Duff (2015)

Category: Teen

Underrated high-school movie about Bianca (Mae Whitman, from Netflix’s Good Girls), a so-called ‘Designated Ugly Fat Friend’ who enlists the help of her cool neighbour Wesley (Robbie Amell) to help improve her social standing. Witty gags and smart insights make this standout from the hundreds of other teen pics out there, plus there’s the ever-awesome Allison Janney as Bianca’s mom Dottie.

No Country For Old Men (2007)

Category: Thriller

Moody, Oscar-winning drama starring Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Tommy Lee Jones as three men all caught up in the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong in remote 1980s Texas. Delving deep into big themes and with a stunning, heart-stopping finale, this is classic, unforgettable film-making.

A Few Good Men (2002)

Category: Drama

Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson are all immaculate in this glossy courtroom drama about an investigation into a murder on an American naval base, based on the play by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin. Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon co-star but it’s Nicholson - of course - who steals the show as swaggering Colonel Jessup, complete with his legendary line of dialogue “You can’t handle the truth!”

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement (2021)

Category: Documentary

An eye-opening look at the National Association of Working Women, the 1970s campaign group who fought for improved working conditions for females in America and whose original name - 9 to 5 - inspired the hit film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (which in turn inspired the song and stage musical!)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Category: Action

One of the best superhero pics of recent years sees warrior demigod Diana Prince (played by Gal Gadot) leave her island paradise to fight the evil Dr Poison (Elena Anaya) against the backdrop of the First World War. Epic, breathtaking fun with great chemistry between Gadot and co-star Chris Pine, plus an hilarious turn from The Office star Lucy Davis as bubbly secretary Etta.

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Category: Drama

Meryl Streep transforms yet again, this time in the true story of eccentric heiress Florence and her dreams of operatic stardom in 1940s New York. Hugh Grant is on sparkling form as Florence’s scheming hubby St Clair but this isn’t all laughs. Its brilliance is how supremely touching it is too.

Kong: Skull Island (2016)

Category: Action

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson co-star alongside the legendary gorilla in this enjoyably hokey 70s-set thriller set in the far reaches of the South Pacific which, luckily, never takes itself too seriously (whilst seriously delivering on the special effects front).

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Category: Family

Perfect fodder for parents and children alike, with Will Arnett reprising his Caped Crusader voice role from the The Lego Movie alongside Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes. Want in-jokes and pop culture references? You’re in for a treat.

Attack the Block (2011)

Category: Sci-Fi

Exciting British teen sci-fi that gave future Star Wars icon John Boyega his first big-screen role. The story? Aliens are rife on a South London council estate one Bonfire Night and only an unlikely bunch of heroes can save the day. Awesome stuff (with a sequel on the way).

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Category: Drama

Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann is behind this lavish take on the classic American novel, with an all-star cast featuring Leo DiCaprio as the party-loving title character and Carey Mulligan as his lost love Daisy. As you’d expect, the twenties New York ‘Jazz Age’ is spectacularly realised by Baz and his team, with a glittering soundtrack helping to create an irresistible mood of a lost era.

The Duchess (2008)

Category: Romance

Keira Knightley slips back into a corset for this glossy true story of Georgiana Cavendish, the 18th century aristocrat who has had enough of her cold and cheating husband (Ralph Fiennes) and begins an affair with dashing politician Charles Grey (Dominic Cooper), a future British Prime Minister.

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011)

Category: Thriller

The Cold War has never been atmospheric in this all-star adaptation of the classic tale of espionage and double-crossing. Gary Oldman leads the cast as crinkly British intelligence officer George Smiley with Colin Firth, Kathy Burke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Stephen Graham, John Hurt and Tom Hardy adding extra mystery to the proceedings.

The Matrix (1999)

Category: Sci-Fi

All three Matrix movies are on Netflix now, ahead of a fourth film hitting big screens later this year, but it’s the first that still packs the biggest punch: an eye-popping classic that gave us Keanu Reeves as Neo, a slacker hacker who discovers the world around him is nothing more than a complex computer program. Ground-breaking.

Crawl (2019)

Category: Thriller

Think Florida is all Disney World and beaches? Think again. Crawl tells the nerve-shredding story of a home hit by a hurricane, flooded, then invaded by the state’s snappiest alligators. All while father and daughter Beth and Dave (Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper) are trapped inside. Mickey Mouse it ain’t. Great fun.

Good Boys (2019)

Category: Comedy

This might be a movie about children but it’s definitely not for children. In fact the good boys in question - eleven-year-olds Max, Lucas and Thor - will make you blush with their antics involving a stolen drone, a high-school crush and… well, the rest is too rude to say. But like that cheeky noughties classic Superbad, there’s a sweetness on offer too, making Good Boys ultimately a film about lasting friendships (just with a lot of swearing).

Official Secrets (2019)

Category: Thriller

Solid drama starring an impressively downbeat Keira Knightley as real-life whistleblower Katherine Gun, a translator at the UK government’s intelligence HQ who leaked information about illegal spying. There’s a brilliant cast list too: Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans, Ralph Fiennes and Matt Smith.

Kill Bill Vol.1 (2003)

Category: Action

The first instalment of Quentin Tarantino’s rip-roaring revenge thriller starring Uma Thurman. She plays The Bride, a former assassin out to destroy those who tried to destroy her, clad in her yellow and black jumpsuit and with a host of mind-blowing martial arts moves to help her. An award-winning mix of retro nods and modern attitude, this is ultimate Uma.

Wonder Boy (2021)

Category: Documentary

The enlightening true story of French fashion giant Olivier Rousteing, creative director at luxury clothing brand Balmain, and his rise from humble beginnings to being the favourite designer of A-listers such as Beyoncé, J-Lo and Rihanna.

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Category: Thriller

Two unforgettable performances from Hollywood heavyweights Johnny Depp and Al Pacino lead this smart and subtle story of an undercover FBI agent infiltrating the Mafia in 1970s New York. Based on a true story.

Eighth Grade (2019)

Category:

YouTube (and now Netflix) sensation Bo Burnham wrote and directed this heartbreaking and hilarious tale of young teen Kayla (a stunning Elsie Fisher) and her desperate bids to be accepted by the cool kids. Brilliantly poignant.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Category: Family

Adam Sandler’s animated take on some of horror’s most famous characters - Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, The Mummy - might not have been an obvious contender for a franchise when it started but nearly ten years later it’s maybe easier to see why. As a stressed-out Drac, trying to run his holiday business and father a teenage daughter (voiced by Selena Gomez), here’s a story that plays to adult concerns as well as children’s funny bones. A new instalment comes out later this year.

Just Friends (2005)

Category: Rom-Com

Early Ryan Reynolds laugher where he plays nice guy Chris, a former high-school loser who returns to his New Jersey hometown as a successful record exec with a point to prove. It might be going over familiar territory (Reese Witherspoon’s Sweet Home Alabama springs to mind) but Ryan’s effortless charm makes this an enjoyably easy watch.

Dora & the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Category: Family

The classic Nickelodeon cartoon gets an energetic live-action reboot with Isabella Moner as the title character, now a 16-year-old who leaves her South American rainforest for the first time to go and stay in LA. Strong on morals but happy to send itself up too, Dora is enjoyably sprightly fun.

Fear Street (2021)

Category: Horror

A trio of movies based on the mega-selling books by Goosebumps creator RL Stine, the Fear Street saga spans three eras (1994, 1978 and 1666), delivering on style, substance and countless nods to teen horrors from the past. Creepy and cool.

Chicken Run (2000)

Category: Family

The much-loved Aardman animation is finally getting a sequel (production begins next year) but this original remains a quirky and inventive joy. Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Jane Horrocks and Imelda Staunton voice the courageous poultry determined to escape their fate and break free from Mr Tweedy’s farm.

Me Before You (2016)

Category: Romance

Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke star in this weepy adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ hit novel, telling the heartwarming story of a happy-go-lucky carer and the cynical bachelor she looks after. Fans of Jojo’s books are in for good summer too: a movie of her book The Last Letter From Your Lover hits the big-screen in August.

The Talented Mr Ripley (1999)

Category: Thriller

Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett are on exquisite form in this dark and dramatic period piece set on the Italian coast. Damon’s Tom Ripley is a social climber with a penchant for murder but this is never gory. Full of brains and beauty, The Talented Mr Ripley is actually one of the sultriest, sexiest Summer movies ever.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Category: Horror

Prepare for plenty of Gothic glamour in this moody thriller starring Mia Wasikowska as a turn-of-the-century author who marries into the mysterious Sharpe family, owners of the crumbling Allerdale Hall. Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston are her easy-on-the-eye co-stars.

Split (2016)

Category: Thriller

James McAvoy is breathtaking as a kidnapper with multiple personalities in this eerie thriller from the mind of M Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense). It’s an early role for Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy too, playing troubled teen Casey. Devilishly good.

The Missing (2003)

Category: Western

Has Cate Blanchett ever given a bad performance? She’s certainly on top form in this sadly forgotten Old West thriller about a young woman reconnecting with her nomadic father in the search for her missing daughter. Also starring the legendary Tommy Lee Jones.

Enough (2002)

Category: Thriller

Revenge is sweet for J-Lo in this patchy-but-powerful tale of a wife on-the-run, pursued by her evil husband. It’s certainly not her most glamorous role but Jenny shows she’s as nifty with punches as she is with dance moves, training like Rocky to make sure her evil ex gets his comeuppance.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019)

Category: Drama

Quentin Tarantino rewrites the tragic real-life story of sixties actress Sharon Tate by focusing on her fictional Los Angeles neighbour, struggling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo di Caprio). It was Brad Pitt, playing Dalton’s tough stunt double Cliff Booth, who won an Oscar but Margot Robbie’s Tate is luminous, even without much dialogue. A stunning snapshot of (almost true) Hollywood history.

Midsommar (2019)

Category: Horror

British star Florence Pugh continues her run of superb films (Little Women, Fighting With My Family, Black Widow) with this crazy and creepy tale of American students finding what they think is paradise on a camping trip to Sweden. How wrong could they be? The land of Abba and Ikea has never been so sinister.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Category: Action

Don’t expect subtlety from this Fast & Furious spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham - rivals in the previous films but now forced to work together to battle a cyber-enhanced Idris Elba (obviously). It’s more fun than the latest big-screen Fast & Furious though, with endless spectacle and charm to spare from the two leads, plus The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby for proper acting credibility.

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Category: Thriller

J-Lo’s on/off/on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck adapted and directed this gripping story about investigators searching for a missing girl in his native Boston. Deliciously dark drama, with standout performances from Michelle Monaghan, Morgan Freeman, Amy Ryan and Ben’s brother Casey.

Ghost Town (2008)

Category: Comedy

Ricky Gervais’s time as a Hollywood leading man might have been brief but it nevertheless produced this smart Sixth Sense-style laugher about a downbeat dentist (brilliantly named Bertram Pincus) who can ‘see dead people’. Téa Leoni, Kristen Wiig and the always-reliable Greg Kinnear co-star.

Uncle Buck (1989)

Category: Comedy

Classic eighties family flick from the pen of Home Alone creator John Hughes. The late, great John Candy stars as the title character, an oafish bachelor who finds himself babysitting his brother’s children and changing his ways in the process. It’s perhaps Candy’s finest role - he’s loud, lazy and utterly loveable. Look out for super young Macauley Culkin too.

Rumor Has It (2005)

Category: Rom-Com

Jennifer Aniston really can do rom-coms like no-one else, so even though this lightweight story of a journalist finding out secrets about her family is hardly her finest, she still sparkles. Support from legends Shirley MacLaine and Kevin Costner certainly helps too, not to mention some sunny Californian scenery and enjoyable nods to classic sixties pic The Graduate.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Category: Drama

Acting powerhouse Daniel Day-Lewis won the second of his three Oscars for this unforgettably intense turn as greedy oilman Daniel Plainview, searching for black gold in turn-of-the-century America. The title tells you everything you need to know. Over its two and half hour running time, things get brilliantly - and bizarrely - extreme.

Baby Mama (2008)

Category: Comedy

Let’s hear it for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, effortlessly hilarious in everything they do from TV sitcoms to hosting the Golden Globes. Baby Mama sees Fey as an uptight executive who hires slobby Poehler as a surrogate mother, resulting in a classic chalk-and-cheese comedy that will warm your heart too.

Steve Jobs (2015)

Category: Drama

Kate Winslet and Michael Fassbender excel in this biopic of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, focusing on three key moments in his professional life. At times it feels a little more like a play than a movie but director Danny Boyle keeps the energy flowing, whilst a punchy script by The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin isn’t afraid to address Jobs’ failures as well as his success.

The Woman in Black (2012)

Category: Horror

For one of his first post-Hogwarts outings, Daniel Radcliffe scored a massive hit with this adaptation of the classic creepy novel about a young, Edwardian-era lawyer sent to sort paperwork at a remote house rumoured to be haunted. Expects lots of fog, endless eerie marshland and plenty of big scares.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Category: Action

Solid thrills from Ethan Hawke in this tense remake of a seventies classic about a troubled cop whose quiet desk job at a small police station is rudely interrupted by the arrival a crime kingpin (Laurence Fishburne). Maria Bello and Gabriel Byrne co-star.

Sorry We Missed You (2019)

Category: Drama

A cast of relative unknowns lead this tough story about a hard-up dad and the delivery job he takes to try and make ends meets. It’s not all misery, with the film’s casual and natural feel delivering some laughs too. But make no mistake - Sorry We Missed You is hard-hitting filmmaking at its finest.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Category: Drama

Even if you’ve never seen the film you’ll probably know the song that was written for An Officer and a Gentleman: the anthemic eighties hit ‘Up Where We Belong’. It’s the perfect accompaniment to a gutsy love story about a naval cadet (Richard Gere) and the local girl he falls for (Debra Winger). Powerful retro romance.

E.T - The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Category: Family

The Spielberg sci-fi classic will still bring a tear to the eye, thanks not just to surprisingly effective special effects but also a timeless story - a young boy makes a unique new friend - that resonates with all ages. Plus there’s a six year old Drew Barrymore too!

Serenity (2005)

Category: Sci-Fi

Cult TV show Firefly got this feature-length spin-off following a controversial cancellation after just eleven episodes. You can see why. The story of futuristic space outlaws both nods back to Star Wars and feels a like a forerunner of Guardians of the Galaxy. Over fifteen years later it’s still beloved by fans around the world. Starring Nathan Fillion.

Fighting (2009)

Category: Drama

Channing Tatum is due for a big-screen comeback soon but until then enjoy this underrated early role for the Magic Mike star, playing a street hustler who finds fame in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. Gritty stuff.

Red Dragon (2002)

Category: Thriller

Double Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins reprised his most famous role as serial killer Dr Hannibal Lecter for a second time in this star-packed drama that serves as a prequel to The Silence of the Lambs. Emily Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Edward Norton and Phillip Seymour Hoffman provide classy support.

Aquaman (2018)

Category: Superhero

The mighty Jason Momoa plays the DC Comics superhero, leader of underwater world Atlantis and out to stop a coup led by his own half-brother. It’s bonkers, of course, but brilliantly so. With spectacle and action to spare, it’s no wonder this was such a big hit - with a sequel on the way. Co-stars Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.

Fatherhood (2021)

Category: Drama

A personal project for its star Kevin Hart, Fatherhood is a Netflix original about a recently widowed dad questioning if he’s up to the job of raising his daughter. And it’s an impressive turn from Kevin too, deftly blending the serious and the jokey with a classy touch. Produced by Michelle & Barack Obama.

Captain Phillips (2013)

Category: Action

Edge-of-your-seat real-life drama starring Tom Hanks as a merchant sailor whose ship is kidnapped by Somali pirates. Tom’s a master of this kind of thing, obviously, and the intense camera work makes this a breathtaking watch. But it’s newcomer Barkhad Abdi as pirate leader Abduwali who steals the show - and bagged himself an Oscar nomination for his work.

Skater Girl (2021)

Category: Drama

A Netflix premiere for this powerful and uplifting skateboarding story set in remote Rajasthan, India. Prerna (played by newcomer Rachel Saanchita Gupta) is a teen whose traditional life is transformed when a British woman visits her village and introduces her to the joys of kickflips and ollies. Rad!

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Category: Comedy

An all-star cast (Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton) give this gloriously odd zombie invasion movie some A-List punch, even if the deadpan comedy might not be to everyone’s taste. Still, some stunning upstate New York scenery make this a treat for the eyes too.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Category: Drama

Julia Roberts’ signature role as the crusading legal clerk who campaigned on behalf of locals after a power company contaminated water supplies. She’s never been better either - all cleavage and attitude as she takes on the big guns whilst simultaneously trying to deal with an eventful private life.

Dear John (2010)

Category: Romance

More slush from the pen of author Nicholas Sparks - and perhaps the best since The Notebook. Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum have genuine chemistry as Savannah and John, falling for each other in picturesque South Carolina but forced apart when his military leave ends and he heads to Afghanistan. Yes, you might groan. But you’ll blub too.

The Untouchables (1987)

Category: Action

Classic crime pic starring a young Kevin Costner as police man Elliot Ness, out to finally arrest gangster Al Capone (Robert DeNiro) after his infamous crime spree in 1920s Chicago. Look out for supporting star Sean Connery in one of his finest roles as Elliot’s sidekick Malone plus some jaw-dropping shoot-‘em-ups.

Bandslam (2009)

Category: Teen

Anyone else remember this? Vanessa Hudgens followed up her High School Musical success with another teen singalong - this time with a cooler edge - as a group of student misfits set out to win a local talent competition. Great tunes and sharp gags, Bandslam should have been massive.

The Karate Kid (2010)

Category: Family

The original Karate Kid series might have inspired more love - not to mention a spin-off Netflix show in Cobra Kai - but this Jaden Smith-starring remake is enjoyably less retro. Twelve year old Dre moves with his mother to Beijing but finds himself bullied. Perhaps moody maintenance man Mr Han (Jackie Chan) can help him out?

Colombiana (2011)

Category: Action

Zoe Saldana stars as a professional assassin out for revenge in this silly by stylish romp that was originally intended as a sequel to nineties crime classic Léon (starring Natalie Portman). Britain’s Lennie James co-stars.

Super 8 (2011)

Category: Sci-Fi

Before Stranger Things there was Super 8, Star Wars director JJ Abrams’ lovingly nostalgic story about a group of friends in the 80s who accidentally film an alien invasion. Think The Goonies meets E.T, featuring a standout early turn from future star Elle Fanning.

The Lucky One (2012)

Category: Romance

Another adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel, this one starring Zac Efron as a US Marine returning home to track down a woman whose photo he found by the body of a dead colleague in Iraq. Sound creepy? In other hands it might be but with Sparks’ stories you can always rely on pretty people, picturesque scenery and heartfelt romance to paper over the cracks.

The Lorax (2012)

Category: Family

Dr Seuss tales haven’t always translated that well onto the big screen (the less said about Mike Myers’ The Cat in the Hat the better) but this hit from the team behind Despicable Me is cute, colourful and packs a strong environmental punch. Danny De Vito’s voicing of the title character is a joy too.

