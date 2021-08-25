Virgin River season four: everything we know so far Warning! Season three spoilers ahead

Virgin River returned to Netflix for season three back in July and fans of the show wasted no time in getting stuck in.

While viewers were delighted to see Mel and Jack's relationship go from strength to strength, the series once again ended on a major cliffhanger leading fans to take to social media in their droves to demand season four.

So will there be more episodes? Here's what we know...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Virgin River?

Will there be a season four of Virgin River?

Yes - we think! According to Production Weekly, season four has been given the green light and is currently shooting in Vancouver, although Netflix has remained suspiciously quiet on the topic and have yet to officially announce anything.

We can't wait for more episodes of the Netflix drama

Nonetheless, there's even been plenty of evidence that filming is underway, and one of the stars of the show hinted recently that the official confirmation of season four by Netflix should come any day now. Doc actor Tim Matheson told The Radio Times: "Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that [production updates] – I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset [about]. My understanding is that it will be like any day now."

Who will star in series three of Virgin River?

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Colin Larence, Lauren Hammersley and more of your favourite Virgin River residents are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

It's believed that season four will also see the return of Annette O'Toole, who plays the town's resident busy body, Hope. The actress was notably absent from season three after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to join the rest of the cast during filming in 2020.

Season four should hopefully see Hope return

What will happen in season four of Virgin River?

Well, a lot it seems! Charmaine is nearing her due date, meaning her and Jack's twins will soon be born. Meanwhile, we'll surely find out who the father of Mel's own baby is following her trip to the fertility clinic.

Season four will also provide answers to the big mystery hanging over the show - who shot Jack. As Martin Henderson told Entertainment Weekly, this was originally supposed to be revealed in season three but the writers decided to "drag it out a bit more".

When will series four of Virgin River be released?

Given that filming is suspected to be ongoing until at least November, it's unlikely that season four will arrive on Netflix this year. However, fans should keep in mind that season three wrapped up production in December 2020 and was released in July 2021, meaning that there was only a six-month wait once filming ended.

If all goes to plan, we could be settling down to binge-watch the new episodes this time next year!

