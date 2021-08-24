Is Jason Momoa's new Netflix revenge thriller Sweet Girl worth watching? See what viewers have been saying about the film here...

New revenge film Sweet Girl has already taken the top spot as Netflix's number one trending film, despite only landing on the streaming site on Friday.

The film features Aquaman star Jason Momoa as a man hellbent on getting justice after his wife dies, only to find that the other important person in his life - his young daughter - is put in danger.

So is the thriller worth the watch? Find out what viewers have been saying here...

The official synopsis for the movie reads: "Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer.

"But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left."

Action fans wasted no time getting stuck into the film, but it seems they had a mixed response. Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: "Just watched Sweet Girl, it was actually a really decent action revenge movie."

The film stars Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced

Another was full of praise for the film and particularly loved its surprise twist ending. They wrote: "Watching #SweetGirl with Jason Momoa and that was a major twist that I didn't see coming. It looked like the typical movie: spouse dies, other spouse gets revenge, but this was not it. Love this movie."

A third echoed this, saying: "Why is no one talking about Sweet Girl on Netflix! One of the best plot twists I’ve seen in a while!"

MORE: Is Netflix's new tense movie Beckett worth watching?

However, others were left disappointed by the film. "I wasn't impressed much with #SweetGirl. Jason Momoa has presence and action star power to spare, but this is flat out derivative storytelling and execution. It's not exactly bad, but far from good," someone viewer harshly wrote.

Someone else criticised the film for another reason: "I'm watching Sweet Girl on Netflix and honestly it's a bit boring."

