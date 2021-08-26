Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana in first trailer for Spencer - and her accent is amazing We think she looks amazing!

Move aside, Emma Corrin! Kristen Stewart has transformed into Princess Diana in the first teaser trailer for Spencer, and we think she looks - and sounds - amazing.

The trailer was released on Thursday, and sees Kristen star as the Princess over a weekend at Sandringham with Prince Charles and the royal family, where she decides to leave the marriage.

WATCH: See the first trailer for Spencer

The official synopsis from Neon and Topic Studios reads: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

The film’s director, Pablo Larrain, has previously opened up to Deadline about what to expect from the film, and confirmed that it will not focus on her death in 1997. He said: “[It will] examine the fraying of the relationship with her husband, and her ferocious love for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.”

Kristen will play Princess Diana

Kristen has also opened up about taking on the role, telling InStyle magazine: “I think there is sort of an unbridled, open, and intimate exchange that she had with the public that was so striking for people that were used to a sort of different face to the royal family.

“That’s not something I grew up with. I always thought this person was stolen from us and I always had a curiosity about her. Every day that I unfold this story the more emotionally invested I get.”

