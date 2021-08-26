Virgin River fans convinced they've cracked major mystery involving Mel's baby

Virgin River had fans hooked on its third season when it landed on Netflix last month. Although there was, as usual, plenty of drama to soak up in the ten episodes – the major plot point was teased at the end.

Viewers were left on a cliffhanger when Mel, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, found out that she was pregnant but was unsure whether her ex-boyfriend Jack is the father, or whether her late husband is the dad, after using his frozen sperm to try and conceive a baby.

However, fans have been coming out in full force with their theories and seem convinced they've cracked the case. Audiences are certain that, although Mel took a trip to LA to discuss the idea of undergoing the procedure involving Mark's frozen sperm, Jack has to be the father due the timeline of Mel's movements.

On Reddit, one user summed up the idea, writing: "Honest question about Mel going to the fertility doctor: was there literally enough time between LA and her pregnancy test for her to even know she's pregnant?

"The timeline doesn't add up if it was only a few days. I really think the baby will be Jack's. I always thought embryo transplant required more in-advance prep as well, but I can't say for sure."

Another viewer unpicked the science behind the theory, adding: "A pregnancy test taken sooner than two weeks after an implantation can render a false positive. Any test taken sooner than two weeks after being implanted is, by most accounts, as good as nothing.

Who is the father of Mel's baby?

"With this in mind (and the fact that Mel was showing symptoms of pregnancy, confirming that she is in fact pregnant and it likely wasn't a false positive) - I think it's pretty obvious that the baby is Jack's and that the finale cliffhanger was intended for drama." A third echoed the view, writing simply: "I also think Mel's baby will be Jack's!"

Alexandra has opened up about the mystery, explaining that it makes sense her character went through the procedure, adding that people under "extreme emotional circumstances" do things when not thinking clearly.

"So it kind of makes sense to me that she decides to go through with it," she told E!, "Because she doesn't believe that Jack's gonna ever come back to her. If it's not Jack's baby, Jack and Mel are naturally going to have some tough times ahead." We'll have to wait and see…

