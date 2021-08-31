Stephen: all you need to know about ITV's powerful new series The three-part drama began on Monday

ITV's latest drama comes in the form of three-part series, Stephen, which aired its first episode on Monday. The powerful drama acts as a sequel to the 1999 BAFTA-winning film, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence and will depict events from 2006 onwards, 13 years after Stephen was tragically murdered in a racially motivated attack at the age of 18.

The three episodes are set to be incredibly powerful and have already received high praise from critics. Find out about the show from its plot to its cast here...

What is ITV's Stephen about?

Many are familiar with the harrowing true story of Stephen Lawrence, who was brutally attacked and fatally stabbed at a bus stop in 1993 by a gang of white men – it remains one of Britain's most shocking criminal cases.

The three-part series will begin in the year 2006, thirteen years on from Stephen's death. Meanwhile, his parents, Doreen and Neville, are still determined in their fight for justice. DCI Clive Driscoll comes across the historical files and is convinced the cold case can be solved, despite push-back from within the Metropolitan Police.

The synopsis reads: "Even though Doreen and Neville Lawrence knew the identity of their son’s killers, the original investigation had failed to convict those responsible, and their extraordinary campaign for justice led to a public inquiry which branded Metropolitan Police institutionally racist and brought about sweeping changes in the law and police practices and transformed thinking and understanding of racial inequality in the UK."

Sharlene Whyte as Doreen Lawrence

Who stars in ITV's Stephen?

Hugh Quarshie is reprising his role as Neville Lawrence which he debuted in the BAFTA-winning 1999 film. Playing Doreen Lawrence is Small Axe star Sharlene Whyte, while Steve Coogan will portray DCI Clive Driscoll. Also appearing in the cast are Richie Campbell, Jordan Myrie, Sian Brooke and Adil Ray.

What else is there to know about ITV's Stephen?

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Sharlene spoke about filming scenes at the Stephen Lawrence Centre in Deptford: "It really did embed it in reality – that this building is here sadly as a result of Stephen's passing but [also because of] the determination of Doreen Lawrence, her willingness to fight for justice."

