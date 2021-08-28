ITV bosses give disappointing update about future of The Masked Dancer The future of two other shows remain uncertain too...

ITV bosses have hinted that three massive shows, including The Masked Dancer, could be axed.

The Masked Singer spinoff, which aired earlier this year over one consecutive week, along with the Vernon Kay hosted game show Game of Talents and celebrity competition series Cooking with the Stars, could all be ditched from schedules in favour of new ideas.

The three shows reportedly all struggled to draw in huge audience numbers, meaning their future remains unknown for now

According to The Mirror, the channel's Head of Entertainment, Katie Radcliffe, hinted at the cancellation of the three shows at the Edinburgh TV festival earlier this week.

She said: "In terms of whether those shows are returning, we've tried new stuff and we're going to sit down and take stock of everything we've tried over the last few months and work out what we're going to take forward, what we'll do again and how we'll do it."

The ITV show could be axed

"I think it's too early to say if they will be back, we are looking at the stuff we did over the summer and before the summer, like Game of Talents, Masked Dancer, we're looking at all of those and having those conversations soon," she continued, adding: "We don't take any of those decisions lightly for those reasons, and we don't like to rush them."

"We talk internally and we talk to audience research, so we are taking our time with all of that at the moment."

As for The Masked Singer, fans can rest easy knowing that a third series is already on the way. Following the huge success of season two, ITV renewed the show back in February.

However, it is not known whether Rita Ora will return to the judging panel for the third series or whether Strictly pro Oti Mabuse - who took up her place on the panel for the spinoff - will replace her. The three other judges - Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan - are expected to return.

