Holly Willoughby lands another exciting new TV gig away from This Morning - get the details

Holly Willoughby has landed an exciting new role away from her usual spot on the This Morning sofa - and it's so unexpected!

The TV star will team up with comedian Lee Mee to present Wim Hof's Superstar Survival, a new Celebrity SAS-style gameshow that will see a group of daring celebrities take on death-defying challenges.

As suggested by the title, Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim Hof (nicknamed The Iceman for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures) will be leading the famous faces as they head to some of Europe's harshest conditions all in the name of entertainment.

Holly said of her new role: "I can't wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show. Lee is a favourite in our house because he's so hilariously funny and I've been a fan of Wim for a long time – he's a genius who's incredibly passionate about helping others.

"This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know… you may find out some things that could help you along the way too."

Holly and Lee will host the new survival series

Her new co-host Lee jokingly added: "My passions in life are Wim Hof, watching This Morning in my undies, sub-zero temperatures, looking at celebrities sitting in cold water and free hotels. But trying to find a show that combines these has proved tricky. Finally I've found one."

The exciting announcement comes just a few weeks after Holly's latest BBC role, Take Off with Bradley & Holly. The Saturday night gameshow series saw the TV star join forces with The Chase's Bradley Walsh, which led many This Morning viewers to accuse her of "dumping" co-host Phillip Schofield.

There's no news as to when Wim Hof's Superstar Survival will land on screens yet, but it seems likely that viewers can expect it sometime in 2022.

The series will consist of six episodes and air on BBC One with a spin-off show on the soon-to-be reinstated BBC Three, focusing on all the behind-the-scenes drama. We can't wait to see who's taking part!

