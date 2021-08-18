Everything we know about series 11 of Vera The classic ITV show is coming back!

We were thrilled when we heard that ITV are bringing back classic detective drama, Vera, this autumn. The long-running series, which stars Brenda Blethyn in the titular role, returned to production in spring 2020, but, like many shows, was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, Vera is set to make its triumphant return to screens. Want to know more? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming eleventh series...

When is Vera series 11 out?

Fans can look forward to seeing DCI Vera Stanhope back on their screens very soon as ITV have confirmed that episode one will air on Sunday 29 August. We can't wait!

However, due to interruptions from the pandemic, series 11 will air in two halves. The first two episodes will be releaseed this month, while the remaining two are set for release in 2022.

What will Vera series 11 be about?

Like the former series of Vera, the new season will focus on four new investigations for DCI Vera to get stuck into, all taking place within the picturesque Northumbria landscape. The lead character is known for her scruffy and no-nonsense attitude to work; unconventional to some, but no less brilliant.

Vera series 11 starts on ITV on 29 August

ITV have released a synopsis to give fans a taste of what to expect from the new series. It reads: "The eleventh series opens when the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument.

"DCI Vera Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously. The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault. Could these two crimes be connected?"

Who will star in Vera series 11?

The full cast is yet to be announced by ITV but viewers will, of course, see the return of Brenda Blethyn as the titular character. Also likely to return is Kenny Doughty, who plays Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy – Vera's work partner. Jon Morrison, who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Ibinabo Jack, who plays DC Jacqueline Williams, and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, are also said to be joining.

