What's On TV this weekend? 5 great shows and film to watch this Bank Holiday There's new movies and new series to look out for...

The Bank Holiday weekend is here! Along with lie-ins and catching up with friends, you're probably looking forward to settling on the sofa and catching up on some TV, right?

Look no further because there's some great films and series to look out for. Check out our list below for the best things to watch over the long weekend…

He's All That

Available now on Netflix

You've probably heard of She's All That, the classic 90s movie starring Freddie Prinze Jr we've watched about a million times – but now, Netflix has its own Gen-Z spin, He's All That.

The 2021 movie, starring Tik Tokker turned mega star Addison Rae, tells the story of an influencer who seeks to transform an unpopular classmate into prom king.

The Vault

Available now on Prime Video

Looking for a gripping action movie to watch this weekend? The Vault on Prime Video should definitely be an option. Released this week, the film stars Freddie Highmore, star of the Good Doctor, as a genius engineer who, along with his team, plots a scheme to seize some legendary lost treasure from a Spanish fortress.

Freddie Highmore in The Vault

Nine Perfect Strangers

New episode available now on Prime Video

If, like us, you loved the first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers then you'll be pleased to know episode four lands on Amazon Prime this weekend. What's Masha's next move and will the guests at Tranquillum House find out the truth about what's really going on? We're looking forward to finding out.

Are you watching Nine Perfect Strangers?

Vigil

Sunday 29 August, 9pm, BBC One

Your next gripping drama series comes in the form of Vigil. The brand new show, starring Doctor Foster's Suranne Jones, Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Endeavour's Shaun Evans, follows a group of crew on the HMS Vigil, who are stunned when there's a murder on board the ship.

When detective Amy Silva (Suranne) joins the team to get to the bottom of the case, she suspects foul play. But the team close ranks in her line of inquiry – threatening the quest for answers.

Vigil starts this Sunday

Stephen

Monday 30 August, 9pm, ITV

This brand new three-part series is a fact-based dramatisation of Doreen and Neville Lawrence's continued fight for justice, thirteen years after their son Stephen was tragically murdered in a racially motivated attack.

Sharlene Whyte as Doreen Lawrence

DCI Clive Driscoll (Steve Coogan) comes across the historical files and is convinced the cold case can be solved, despite push-back from within the Metropolitan Police. Sharlene Whyte and Hugh Quarshie also star, portraying Doreen and Neville respectively.

