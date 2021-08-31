This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant The new drama will stream on Hulu

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good.

MORE: Netflix’s You season three reveals first trailer and release date - and it’s sooner than you think!

The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.

Jesse will star alongside Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza and The Wire actor Ramón Rodriguez to tell the story of brother and sister, Olga and Prieto (Aubrey and Ramón), a Puerto Rican family living in New York and enjoying successful careers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fellow Grey's Anatomy alum Sandra Oh stars in Netflix's The Chair

But despite seemingly glittering lives on the outside, Olga and Prieto's family life is much more complicated. The show examines their family history and political tensions against the backdrop of the devastating hurricane Maria in their home country, Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Jesse is set to take on the role of Matteo, a Brooklyn native who collects music, objects and opinions. His character synopsis reads: "He'd come across as a know-it-all if, in fact, he wasn't so genuinely curious about everything. He's a person keenly aware of people's inclination to put everyone and everything into neat little boxes and he firmly refuses to conform."

The news of the Hulu series and Jesse's role delighted fans. After word spread on social media, many fans tweeted their excitement. One person said: "[If] @iJesseWilliams is in it; I watch it! That simple!"

MORE: 20 hottest new TV shows to get excited about from August onwards in 2021

MORE: Downton Abbey fans sent into meltdown following reports sequel will feature death of 'iconic' character

Jesse played Jackson Avery for a number of years in the hit medical drama

Another wrote directly to Jesse on Twitter: "Omg u have been working in so many stuff wow u are amazing." A third said: "CONGRATULATIONS!!! YOU DESERVE THIS AND MORE," as a fourth added: "@iJesseWilliams and anotha one??? CONGRATS!!!!!!!"

Jesse's part in Olga Dies Dreaming will be his first major project since departing Grey's earlier this year after 11 years on the beloved show. The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his and the writer's move to write him out of the show, saying it was a "collective decision".

"It was something we found and understood and were trying to honor it and do properly," he said, adding: "It was a team effort throughout. It didn't feel like any one of us coming to the other and having an outcome predetermined."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.