Audiences were delighted when a brand a new series of beloved ITV drama, Vera, started this weekend – and it seems the first episode went down a treat.

Series 11, which sees the return of Brenda Blethyn in the titular role, got off to a great start with some fans on social media branding episode one the "best" they've seen thanks to its gripping plot and many twists and turns.

One person summed it up on Twitter: "Just watched Sunday night's first episode of the new series of Vera. This was one of the best episodes I've seen. A superbly constructed, brisk narrative that twists in several unexpected directions. A fully satisfying mystery. Highly recommended. #Vera."

Another echoed this, tweeting: "OMG Vera, I'm telling you, seriously one of the best ever episodes to kick off series 11. I got the murderer but not the motive. Go watch it now."

"Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful. The cast did a superb job again... and why wouldn't they? And what a surprise at the end... I had no idea. Counting down to next week's episode," said a third viewer.

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "Great to see #Vera back on our screens last night, what a fabulous opening episode to the new series. Twists [I] never guessed who did it. @BrendaBlethyn look forward to the rest of this series, hope there will be more to come."

Vera returned for series 11

Another tweeted: "Absolutely love Vera and loved tonight's episode. I definitely did not guess the charity worker. Can't wait for the next episodes @BrendaBlethyn xx."

As fans said, the first episode was full of drama as DCI Vera Stanhope was tasked with investigating the death of a well-respected builder, Jim Tullman, after his body was found beaten to death in the local area.

But the case gets complicated when she discovers that Jim was due to testify in court against another member of the community, Marcus Hynde, who was facing charges of Grievous Bodily Harm. Suddenly, Vera wonders if the two could be connected.

The episode synopsis reads: "As Vera delves deeper into Jim's life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over. Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done."

