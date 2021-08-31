A Place in the Sun: meet Jean Johansson's family

Jean Johansson is one of our favourite presenters on A Place in the Sun, but how much do you know about her life behind the cameras? Find out more about her lovely family life here...

MORE: Laura Hamilton breaks silence on reports she's leaving A Place in the Sun

Is Jean Johansson married?

Jean is indeed married to Finnish retired football player, Jonatan Johansson. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have bought, developed and sold several properties together. The pair renewed their marriage vows in 2018, and she told the Glasgow Times: "I can’t believe it. We were just a pair of kids running around Glasgow and here we are 20 years later."

Jean is married to retired footballer Jonatan

Speaking about meeting him for the first time, she explained: "I was still at school and had a part-time job at a golf club in Langbank. He used to come in and play a lot of golf. We met there... I had no interest in settling down with anyone. I was getting ready to finish school and go off travelling. I was just starting my life and not looking for a boyfriend at all." Aw!

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton opens up about 'disaster' while filming new episodes

MORE: Who is A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton's husband?

Does Jean Johansson have children?

Jean and Jonatan share one son, ten-year-old Junior. When he was born, Jean took time off "to concentrate on being a mum". She tends to keep snaps of her son off social media, but shared a sweet post of herself sat by him in front of a fire back in December, writing: "My happy place. My favourite spot in my house with my favourite person. #junior."

The Johansson family

Back in June 2020, she also shared a snap of herself, Jonatan and Junior holding a 'Black Lives Matter' sign, and captioned the snap: "Me and my boys stand in solidarity with the #blacklivesmatter movement. We respectfully join the protest from home. Sending love to Glasgow and Edinburgh."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.