A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman's beautiful family – sweetest photos

Jasmine Harman has been a regular face on A Place in the Sun: Home or Away? since 2004, providing families with the option of living their dream life abroad. But when Jasmine isn't busy working hard across the continent, she's a regular mum-of-two and can be found on home soil with her gorgeous family. Want to know more about her brood? Keep reading for all the details...

Jasmine Harman's husband

Jasmine and her cameraman husband, Jon, met on the set of A Place in the Sun and eventually married in 2009. The couple have been the picture of marital bliss since, however, the presenter previously revealed on her Instagram that the pair don't spend as much time together as they'd like.

© Instagram Jasmine met her husband Jon on set

Posting an adorable throwback in 2021, Jasmine wrote: "Back then we were together 24/7 working on @aplaceinthesunofficial but now we sometimes don’t see enough of each other! Miss you @jboasty_dop My toy boy and the love of my life! Sixteen years later, still smitten! He's going to kill me for this lovey dovey post!!"

More recently, however, Jasmine told HELLO! that the family have relocated to the sunny shores of Estepona in Spain, in a bid to spend more time together as a family. "It has been a huge decision – a year or more in the making," Jasmine, 47, explained.

Jasmine and Jon have relocated to Spain

"For both of us, it was about making the best life. The years slip away and that was very much why we wanted to make this move; to have more quality time together, more family time. Our children mean the world to us. Everything we do is for them. It's about grasping opportunities when you have them. Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance."

Jasmine Harman's two children

Jasmine and Jon share two children together a daughter, Joy, nine, and a seven-year-old son, Albion. The proud mum occasionally posts family photos on her social media, including this adorable snap.

The presenter wrote in the caption: "Being a parent: it's the hardest job some of us will ever do. 24/7, no thanks, no pay!! But also the most rewarding job ever. Like most parents, I don't always get it right, sometimes I lose my [expletive], I get attacks of major 'mum-guilt', I get frustrated, I get sick of the sound of my own voice when I ask for the 99th time to 'Please brush your teeth' (fill in as appropriate!) but ultimately I could not be more proud of my two children. They are my greatest achievement in my life and my love for them is … well I can't find the right words. But they are my world."

© Photo: Channel 4 Jasmine has presented the show since 2004

Jasmine Harman's career

Jasmine, along with her co-star Jonnie Irwin, has presented over 200 episodes of the popular Channel 4 show since she joined in 2004. But A Place in the Sun isn't the only TV work to her name. She's worked on documentaries for BBC over the years including Collectaholics and My Hoarder Mum and Me, and has also appeared on shows like This Morning and GMTV.

