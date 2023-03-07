Who is A Place in the Sun presenter Lee Juggurnauth? Here's all you need to know about the Channel 4 star

A Place in the Sun has been a favourite daytime TV show for a number of years now and viewers have come to know and love the presenters.

Regular faces such as Jasmine Harman, Scarlette Douglas and Jonnie Irwin have been on hand to offer plenty of advice to hopeful house buyers over the course of the series, and Jasmine and Jonnie even reunited recently for a special reason. Check out the video below to see them in action...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin and Jasmine Harman reunite for special outing

But there's one face on the show you may be less familiar with. Lee Juggurnauth joined the show in 2021 and he brought with him plenty of expertise and knowledge from the industry. Keep reading to get to know the TV star a little better...

Who is A Place in the Sun presenter Lee Juggurnauth?

Lee Juggurnauth is a property developer and presenter who joined the Channel 4 lifestyle programme as a series regular in 2021. The TV star, 35, has plenty of experience in the property industry and the entertainment industry.

Lee Juggurnauth is a presenter on A Place in the Sun

His bio on the Channel 4 website states that he worked in the music business as a manager alongside some of the biggest names such as Lulu, Billy Ocean and Take That, before going to carve a successful career as a property manager.

Since then, he has worked in many different locations creating stunning homes for his clients.

He joined the show in 2021

When he joined A Place in the Sun, Lee said: "I'm so excited to be joining Channel 4's A Place in the Sun. After recently celebrating its 21st birthday, I'm honoured to be working on such a prestigious show alongside an incredible team."

You can follow Lee's journey on the show and updates on his successful career on his Instagram @leejuggurnauth.

