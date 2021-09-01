Agents of SHIELD star Iain De Caestecker to star in the BBC drama - and it sounds seriously good This upcoming drama sounds amazing

BBC has announced a new drama, The Control Room, and it sounds seriously good. Starring Agents of SHIELD star Iain De Caestecker, Man in an Orange Shirt actress Joanna Vanderham and My Mad Fat Diary star Sharon Rooney, the story follows an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow.

The synopsis reads: “His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.”

Speaking about the upcoming three-part series, which has just started filming, Iain said: “The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life. I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.”

Joanna added: “I am so excited for the opportunity to bring Nick Leather’s incredibly complex characters to life. Filming in my home country of Scotland is always special and my research for the character means I’ve been reminiscing about my own adolescence. The BBC create some of the best global programming there is and Amy Neil is going to add The Control Room to their exceptional catalogue. I can’t wait for people to see what we do!”

The seriously impressive cast will also include Vigil actor Daniel Portman, Line of Duty’s Taj Atwal, and Bodyguard actor Stuart Bowman. Elaine Cameron, Executive Producer for Hartswood Films, said: “Nick Leather has written a roller-coaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn. We are delighted to have such a visionary director in Amy Neil she’s like a tiny Scottish female Hitchcock!

"As with many Hartswood dramas we are incredibly lucky to have attracted some amazing acting talent. Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”

