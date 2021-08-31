Vigil: viewers think they spot major filming error 

BBC One’s new drama Vigil premiered on Sunday night, with episode two taking place on bank holiday Monday - and while viewers have been hugely impressed by the gripping storyline and acting, one person took to Twitter to spot out a potentially major filming error.

Posting a screenshot of Kirsten demanding that the Navy allow her to leave their base, one viewer pointed out that someone could clearly be reflected on the back of the car, and suggested that it could be a camera person. They wrote: “I wonder if the team on #vigil forgot to edit out the camera reflection on the car…”

WATCH: Have you been enjoying the drama so far?

While some were quick to agree, with one person writing: “I saw that too and thought exactly the same thing,” with another adding: “I spotted this too. Assumed it was too obvious for someone not to have noticed it during the edit, but it sure does look like a camera operator on a crane,” other fans were quick to point out that they thought it wasn’t a mistake at all, and it was actually one of the security guards with their gun trained onto the car.

What do you think?

One person replied: “I wondered that but then concluded it was the navy guy with a gun that was standing behind the car,” while another added: “I thought that was the reflection of the navy personnel with the gun trained on her at the gate?” A third person tweeted: “It’s one of the navy officers at the gate,” accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

Suranne Jones stars in the hit show

A surprising cast member also became a quick fan favourite in the episode - Amy Silva’s adorable cat! During Amy’s absence aboard the HMS Vigil, Kirsten is staying at her flat while looking after the adorable cat, aptly named Cat, and viewers took to Twitter to discuss the adorable feline. One person posted: “Vigil is very tense, but I was most stressed when I thought someone might have killed that cat #vigil." Another added: “Ok if anything happens to the cat on vigil I will RIOT.”

What do you think of the series so far? Episode three will be airing on Sunday 5 September - and we can’t wait to see what’s in store!

