Tense drama Guilt was last on our screens in 2019 but after a long wait, a new series of the BAFTA-winning drama will soon be among us.

The four-part show, starring Line of Duty's Mark Bonnar and Chernobyl's Jamie Sives, will continue the story that left so many gripped the first time around. So what will series two be about? Here's all you need to know about the plot, release date and cast of Guilt series two…

What was BBC's Guilt series one about?

For those who might have missed out on series one, or simply need a reminder, the first season of Guilt introduced us to two brothers who find themselves embroiled in a crime.

Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) couldn't be more different and don't often see eye-to-eye, but the pair end up having to join forces on the return from a family wedding when they accidently run over and kill an old man. After some persuasion from high-flying lawyer Max's end, the brothers decide to cover their tracks. But the guilt eventually catches them up…

You can catch up with Guilt series one on BBC iPlayer now

What is BBC's Guilt series two about?

An official synopsis for Guilt is yet to be released, however, the BBC have teased some details on what viewers can expect from series two, revealing that the four new episodes will pick up from where series one left off.

Steve Carson, Head of Multi-Platform Commissioning, BBC Scotland, said in a statement: "Neil Forsyth's ability to marry comedy and drama together and the brilliant cast that brought his scripts to life made for compelling viewing and made Guilt a must-see moment. With guilt finally catching up with the characters at the end of the last series, who knows what direction Neil will take them in the new series?"

Mark Bonnar on set of Guilt series two earlier this year

When will BBC's Guilt be released?

The BBC are yet to announce an official start date for the new series of Guilt, but the broadcaster has confirmed that after filming wrapped earlier this year in Scotland, the show will land on screens sometime in the autumn.

Who stars in BBC's Guilt series two?

Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar will reprise his role as Max, while Jamie Sives will also return as his younger brother, Jake. There are also some new faces joining the second series including Downton Abbey's Phyllis Logan, Endeavour's Sara Vickers and Bodyguard actor Stuart Bowman.

