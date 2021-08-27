Gardeners' World: Monty Don makes major announcement about show - and fans can't wait The Gardeners' World presenter has a loyal following

Monty Don has made an exciting announcement regarding the hugely popular Gardeners' World live shows and his fans are thrilled!

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, the BBC presenter wrote: "I shall be at Gardeners World Live tomorrow and Saturday giving talks - outside, limited by Covid precautions, but my first visit to a show of any kind since GWL 2019."

MORE: Monty Don worries Gardeners' World fans with latest post

The news came as a great relief for followers attending the show over the weekend. One person was particularly thrilled, admitting they had tickets from previously cancelled shows: "I'm going with my wife, my son and his GF. Tickets from two years ago finally able to take place yeyyyyy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don welcomes the Duchess of Cornwall onto BBC's Gardeners' World

Another said: "Yay, so will we! Hoping all the safety precautions are respected and looking forward to a great day out," while a third wrote: "Looking forward to seeing you and hearing your talks tomorrow!!"

Gardeners' World, like many programmes, has suffered its own set-backs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic including production and filming being delayed and altered in order to comply with social distancing measures.

The BBC were keen to show episodes to avid audiences despite the halt in production. The broadcaster would therefore often reuse segments from previous series. Earlier this year, however, some viewers picked up on the repeated content.

MORE: Gardeners' World: Monty Don reveals exciting news about future of BBC show

MORE: Gardener’s World: see Monty Don's own garden

Monty was last at Gardeners' World live in 2019 before the pandemic

The presenter said at the time: "Gardeners World tonight at 9pm on BBC2 has exotic plants, floating plants, summer plants, prickly plants and edible plants." A viewer said in a reply tweet: "Could do without the repeat features from last year though. So much going on in gardens now. It's a bit lazy."

Monty was quick to defend the programme, explaining that the pandemic had got in the way of filming. "There has been a global pandemic for the past year," he explained in response, "It is a miracle that there has been any new filming at all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.