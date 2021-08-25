Bake Off's John Whaite admits feeling 'awkward' on set of Strictly We can't wait to see the baker take to the dancefloor!

Former Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite has opened up to his social media followers about filming for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing series.

Posting a photo on Instagram recently, the TV personality, who won the beloved baking show back in 2012, wrote: "This week has been crazy. On Tuesday I met some of the team down at Strictly Come Dancing including the gorgeous gals in hair and makeup, and the brilliant wardrobe and costume team."

He admitted he felt "awkward" but excited to be taking part. "I've never felt so awkward yet so excited as I thrashed around in front of glitter balls and sequin walls.

"I can't wait for you to come on this adventure with me and the other 14 celebs." It's not long now until Strictly Come Dancing officially launches, so it's no wonder that the celebrity contestants are beginning to feel the nerves!

John's followers are just as excited as he is to see him take the ballroom dancefloor competing against the likes of AJ Odudu, Robert Webb, Tom Fletcher, Judi Love and many more.

John's followers are excited to see his Strictly debut

One follower wrote a comment showing their support: "Can't wait for your Strictly adventure to begin. Strictly is my favourite part of the year. Looking forward to seeing everyone's journey." Another said: "Backing you all the way @john_whaite you are my John Travolta."

During the BBC Radio 2 announcement that John was joining the line-up, it was also confirmed that he would be part of the show's first all-male couple!

Speaking about the historical news, the presenter and chef said: "It's an honour. When they asked me if I'd be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together… it's about intimacy and respect. In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it'll help with that… I don't think it's sunk in!"

