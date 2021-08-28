Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert turns heads in skintight sportswear set

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert is always motivating us to hit the gym with her regular Instagram workouts and stylish sportswear sets, and her latest post was no exception.

The French star looked phenomenal in a burnt orange crop top and figure-hugging black biker shorts as she finished off the week with an evening workout on Friday.

The 36-year-old star styled her long brown hair in a ponytail and could even be seen wearing fingerless gloves as she deadlifted a barbell.

WATCH: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert opens up about emotional moment on set

Sharing the clips to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Time to workout!"

The workout certainly caused Josephine to work up a sweat - and an appetite! In her next story, she shared that she was making a mouth-watering batch of protein-heavy peanut butter brownies to help fuel her through the weekend.

Josephine wore black shorts and an orange sports bra for her workout

The actress has previously opened up about her fitness routine, revealing that she likes to work out early in the morning to give her "energy for the day".

After being asked by a fan whether she does her routine in order to be "fit for the job", the star wrote back, explaining: "This is not an obligation for the purposes of this role nor a demand of the production. It’s first and foremost for me.

"To feel in good shape, to feel better in my head and my body. To relieve tension and stress. And to feel more confident on screen. But even when I'm not shooting, I train a lot. I just like/need it."

She added: "When I'm filming I train as soon as I can (weekend or whenever I have a moment off during the week) but if I can choose, I always prefer to do it in the morning (especially very early). It gives me energy for the day."

