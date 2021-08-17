Death in Paradise star Ralf Little talks confronting man pretending to be him - and fans are in hysterics Ralf’s fans were in hysterics over the brilliant anecdote

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has opened about after confronting a man who was pretending to be him in Manchester to get free drinks, and the star had viewers (and his best pal Will Mellor) in hysterics!

The actor revealed that he had been in Revolution in Manchester when two girls on a night out suggested that he was only pretending to be Ralf Little. After he showed them ID, they explained that there was a man in Manchester who was pretending to be the actor.

Ralf explained: “They’re like, ‘There’s been a guy going around Manchester claiming he’s you, and he looks just like you and he goes around and he gets free drinks everywhere he goes. And I said, ‘I don’t get free drinks and I AM me!’”

Later in the night, the girls found Ralf after realising that the impersonater was at the club, and the star said: “They come running up an hour later saying, ‘He’s here, he’s here!’ They pointed him out of me and… the ugliest guy you’ve ever seen, he was disgusting!

“So anyway… I go up to him, I go, ‘Excuse me mate, I’m a massive fan, can I get an autograph?’ And he turns around saying, ‘Yeah sure… ah fair enough.’ He went, ‘sorry mate, I was just getting away it,’ and he was so disarming I just went, ‘Ah never mind, how do you get free drinks?!’ And he said, ‘I just go to the bar and say, I’m Ralf Little, can I get free drinks?’ And I said, ‘I can’t do that!’”

He captioned the post: “The Funniest Impersonation Story Ever. That time I got impersonated in Manchester,” and fans were quick to join in on the fun, with one writing: “Howling guys so funny,” while another added: “This is the best story.”

