Piers Morgan wonders if he can return to GMB following Ofcom ruling on Meghan Markle comments

Piers Morgan has responded to the Ofcom ruling that concluded that the former Good Morning Britain presenter was not in breach of their guidelines following his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Taking to Twitter, Piers wrote: “BREAKING: @Ofcom rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from @GMB. Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry & to restrict my right to do so would be a ‘chilling restriction on freedom of expression.’”

He added: “I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?”

The official ruling states: “While we acknowledged that Mr Morgan's questions about the nature of racism had the potential to be highly offensive to some viewers, the conversations about race and racism in this programme provided open debate on the issues raised by the interview.

"We also considered that the programme allowed for an important discussion to be had on the nature and impact of racism. ITV had clearly anticipated that racial issues would be discussed at length as part of the coverage of the interview and had taken steps to ensure context could be provided during the discussions.

"Despite strong opinions expressed during the programme, in Ofcom's view any potential offence was justified by the context and the comments and discussions about race and racism were not in breach of rule 2.3 of the code.”

Following Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, in which Meghan spoke about her mental health difficulties and spoke about the racism she had experienced since joining the royal family, Piers said that he didn’t "believe a word she said”, adding: ”The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our Royal Family I think is contemptible.”

