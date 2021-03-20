The Talk bosses make surprising decision about future of show CBS has confirmed they have extended The Talk's hiatus

CBS has confirmed they have extended The Talk's hiatus amid an ongoing investigation into Sharon Osbourne.

After an initial two-day hiatus the show was put on hold for the week until March 22. However it will now be on hold for at least another week, reports People.

The decision comes as the network continues to explore allegations made against host Sharon Osbourne.

The British TV personality has been accused of racism, homophobia and bullying.

The drama kicked off in early March when Sharon was left in tears as she was questioned about her reasons for defending Piers Morgan after he quit Good Morning Britain amid allegations of racism.

She was later criticized for her words and argumentative tone when co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role.

The 68-year-old refused to listen to Sheryl and Elaine, and tried to explain why she felt both Piers and herself were being unfairly maligned.

Sharon was left in tears during the exchange

Days later Sharon apologized for her "panicked" remarks but CBS had already begun an internal investigation.

"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions," reps for the show said in a statement.

"We're also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary."

Further allegations have since emerged

In the days following, a report on SubStack claimed sources had alleged Sharon used racial slurs against former co-star Julie Chen,

Sources also alleged she had used derogatory language towards former show producer and co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian.

Sharon has branded all the allegations "cr*p".

"Of course, it's a pile on. People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that's fine," she told the Daily Mail.

