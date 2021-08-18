Piers Morgan calls out former co-stars Ant and Dec for surprising reason Do you agree with the former GMB presenter?

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has hit out at his former Britain Got Talent co-stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly , stating that the fact the pair consistently win Best Entertainment Presenter at the National Television Awards is “annoying” and “boring”.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “For 19 consecutive years, @antanddec have won TV Presenter of the Year at @OfficialNTAs. It's been as annoying as it's been bloody boring. Now, you can finally end the tediously predictable carve-up & choose a more deserving winner: Me. Vote here: http://nationaltvawards.com."

People were quick to reply, with one writing: “If top presenting is shouting over people, storming off stage when you don't get own way and resigning before you get sacked you win hands down,” while another added: “Never voted in one of these things but thanks to you I just did. ‘Accidentally’ voted for Ant & Dec. Silly me. Oh well next time eh?”

A third person added: “As much as I enjoy watching you @piersmorgan - you did walk off National TV on a breakfast show. Whilst I admit that the pressure was great, and I supported you at the time, you just can’t walk off and win an award…just IMO…. You need to be back on TV to win something.”

Ant and Dec previously spoke about their happiness in winning the award after a difficult year back in 2019 which saw Dec presenting on his own for the first time in their career after Ant went into rehab for alcohol addiction after being involved in a car crash.

After winning, he told his best friend: “I really don’t feel like I can accept this award this year – it has to go to this guy for his hard work, dedication, wit and funniness and for being the best mate there is out there – I love you, man. Well done.”

