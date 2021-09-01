Manifest creator talks show's ending after being saved by Netflix The show was originally cancelled by NBC, but has been picked up by Netflix

The popular series Manifest was cancelled by NBC after three seasons but received what every cancelled show dreams of in late August, and was picked up by Netflix for one final hurrah. The show has a hugely passionate fanbase and received a major campaign on social media in the hopes of bringing back the sci-fi drama.

The series, which follows a group of flight passengers who mysteriously arrive at their destination nearly six years after boarding the plane, has been commissioned for a final, 20-episode season - but how will that change the creator’s original plans?

WATCH: The show is coming back with Netflix for a final season

Showrunner Jeff Rake has opened up about wrapping up the complex story in 20 episodes and admitted that while he originally planned a six-season storyline, the end result would be the same.

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “The endgame won't change at all. For those who've been tracking this story through June and July, they'll remember that I was hopeful in the early weeks after the cancellation that someone would step up and allow us to make something as modest as a two-hour movie.” He added that 20 episodes were “an embarrassment of riches” by comparison.

Are you excited for the show's return?

Speaking about the happy news, he continued: “It's such a combination of emotions, from gratitude to humility to shock and awe and incredible excitement. It was important to me to stay in communication with the fans. I was enjoying this incredible wave of new love and support for the show as we blew up on Netflix in June and July.”

One of the show’s stars, Josh Dallas, celebrated the happy news on Twitter, writing: “‘It’s all connected.’ #manifest continues on @netflix!! #manifesters you did this. You have my heart forever. Now, sit back and brace yourselves for what's to come. The story continues!” His Once Upon a Time co-star Colin O’Donoghue added: “Massive congratulations to me old pal @JoshDallas and the Manifest cast and crew!! Delighted for you pal!”

