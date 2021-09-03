Escape to the Chateau's Angel and Dick Strawbridge lament major renovation delays 

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have been working non-stop since 2015 to restore their stunning 19th-century castle, Chateau de la Motte Husson, and have documented every step of the process for their hugely popular Channel 4 series Escape to the Chateau.

However, the couple have had to slow down over the last 18 months for reasons beyond their control.

Chatting to Graham Norton on his Virgin Radio show recently, the couple revealed that coronavirus restrictions in France have caused major delays to their renovation plans.

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal their new library

Asking about how the Chateau is coming along, Dick said: "We've got some massive jobs to do and we've got some things that we're tackling.

"This year is a different year again because we're still locked down here in France so we're locked down and haven't had the easing we've had back home so consequently, it's quite different."

His wife Angel added: "We have got some big jobs to tackle if we are honest with you. We've still got the roof to do which is obviously a massive one and we still haven't done the windows properly, they're still being plastered over. We've also got things like we'd like to have a swimming pool."

The couple have had their restoration plans interrupted by coronavirus restrictions

Their comments come after Angel opened up about the one part of the chateau restoration she would like to do again if she could. The mother-of-two recently admitted that in the early days of the restoration, the couple decided to put gravel down outside the Chateau to save money - something that she now regrets.

Speaking in a recent episode of spinoff show Escape to the Chateau: DIY, Angel said: "This bit outside the house is a big monster of just ugliness. There's this rectangle shape [and there] is just nothing there.

"I wanted the gravel down because it was €20 a tonne and it covered a space. Obviously I don't like it now I don't think it looks very good," she continued. "I want something really special, so we've been looking, Dick and I, at options and it's really hard."

