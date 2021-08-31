We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, known for their popular programme Escape to the Chateau, have announced their latest project – a new book!

The Channel 4 presenters took to social media to show off a new photo for Living the Chateau Dream, when Dick couldn't resist making a funny comment about a bonus achievement regarding the book's front cover.

"We are delighted to reveal the front cover of our new book, Living the Château Dream," they began, adding: "To celebrate our immense achievement of getting all four of us smiling at the same time whist Petale was posing, we are delighted to announce that Waterstones have extended our signed first edition offer."

The cover sees Dick, Angel and their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, posing outside their gorgeous French home which has been the centre of their Channel 4 show for a number of years now.

It's safe to say the book news thrilled avid fans of the Strawbridge family. One person replied on Twitter: "Wow! What a great pic of you all! I can't believe how big/tall the children are!!! And of course, your beautiful, majestic Chateau in the background. Looking forward to reading. Thank you for sharing in this adventure with us!! - A BIG fan in Florida."

The Strawbridge's new book is out in October

A second said: "Looks amazing! Oh the babies are so big now! Ready for a new season too. Can't wait to see your new book, how exciting for you all," while a third follower also shared their excitement: "I pre-ordered months ago & personally can't wait for this."

Meanwhile, audiences in America were recently delivered good news regarding Escape to the Chateau. Last week, the husband and wife duo announced on social media that fans across the pond can now stream every single episode of the show to their heart's content.

It's not only in the UK and America that Angel and Dick have become huge names. The show has been broadcast in over 40 territories, meaning that the couple have adoring fans across the globe.

