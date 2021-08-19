Fans defend Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge after recent video Are you a fan of Escape to the Chateau?

Angel Strawbridge often updates Escape to the Chateau fans with news from the gorgeous french Chateau where she lives with her husband and two children, but one recent video seemingly caused a divide among fans – with many rushing to defend her in the comments.

The mother-of-two, who has been a star of the Channel 4 show since it aired in 2015, posted a video on her Instagram showing off their brand new salon room, when fans felt compelled to defend the presenter's hair colour.

After one follower questioned in the comments section: "Why don't you let your hair be its natural colour?", another defended Angel's red hair, writing: "Why not be her own person and have fun with it? It's Angel's choice not ours and it's been her choice for many years now, from long before she was on TV."

A second fan was also confused by the question, adding: "Why? Her hair colour is stunning! It's so Angel," as a third insisted: "It's her. It's her identity."

Angel, along with her husband of six years, Dick, has always been open about their family life both on and off the programme. The Channel 4 favourite, who shares two children with Dick, recently opened up about one part of their home that is a now a regret to them both.

Angel shared this hair tutorial on Instagram

Speaking on a recent episode of their spin-off show, Escape to the Chateau: DIY, Angel admitted to viewers: "This bit outside the house is a big monster of just ugliness. There's this rectangle shape [and there] is just nothing there."

She then explained that when the family moved into the property, they decided to put gravel down as it "was just mud outside."

"I wanted the gravel down because it was €20 a tonne and it covered a space. Obviously I don't like it now I don't think it looks very good."

