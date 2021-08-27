Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge share incredible news with US fans US viewers are in for a treat!

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have become known all around the world thanks to their charming lifestyle programme Escape to the Chateau

MORE: Fans defend Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge after recent video

The hit show, which airs on Channel 4 in the UK, follows their incredible journey of renovating and redecorating the 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France, which they bought back in 2015.

And now the husband and wife duo have revealed on social media that American fans can now stream every single episode of the show to their heart's content.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal their new library

Alongside a sweet family photo which featured children Arthur and Dorothy, they wrote: "A very exciting announcement for our US Chateau lovers...

"We're so excited to let all of our US fans know that every single episode of 'Escape to the Chateau' seasons 1-6 are now available to stream online at @peacocktv. Watch our adventures whenever and wherever you like…

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reflect on 'hardest part' of their move

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Angel reveals biggest regret from Channel 4 show

"We have been inundated with messages from so many lovely people across the pond about where they can see more of 'Escape..', well now you can! Enjoy"

Fans were thrilled with the news and quickly flocked to the comment section to express their excitement. "Hooray!! We look so forward to your show on our local PBS channel!" one wrote. Another said: "Wonderful news!" and a third added: "Will be watching them all … such a happy show! Love your creativity!"

It's not only in America that Angel and Dick have become huge names. The show has been broadcast in over 40 territories, meaning that the couple have adoring fans across the globe. However, one country that you will never see the show televised is the place the husband and wife duo now call home - and the reason why may surprise you.

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge make candid confession about their home – and it'll surprise you

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the couple revealed that they hate being seen as a "celebrity couple" and so have always refused to allow the show to be aired on French television channels in order to maintain as private a life as they possibly can when the cameras aren't rolling.

"We are very normal and that's the secret; people can see themselves in us," Dick told the newspaper, explaining that while locals in Martigné-sur-Mayenne are aware of what he and his wife of six years do, they are not by any means considered famous in France.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.