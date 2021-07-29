Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk children in sweet post The family are enjoying summer in their French residence

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have opened up about their youngsters, Arthur and Dorothy! The pair, who live at the Château de la Motte-Husson with their parents, often appear on the chateau’s Instagram account - and their parents recently revealed how they have been enjoying their summer holidays!

Sharing a snap of Angel and Dorothy working on a jigsaw puzzle together, the caption read: “A very good afternoon to you! Summer is in full swing here at The Chateau, the heat and the rain have been intense and everything in The Walled Garden has grown immensely.

"Arthur and Dorothy are enjoying being off school, we’re spending lots of time together running around and having fun. Arthur is writing menus in daddy’s notebook and Dorothy has been enjoying updating our wildlife journal! So to celebrate the kids being off school we’re offering 10% off our ‘Family Time’ category. Have a wonderful Wednesday.”

The duo have been enjoying their holidays in France

They also recently revealed that Dorothy was becoming a keen makeup artist in an Insta snap, writing: “How lovely is this picture of Angel with Dorothy? A possible make-up artist in the making!”

Writing on the family's Facebook page back in April 2020, Angel gave an insight into their children's experience during lockdown. She explained that they had enjoyed helping to teach Arthur and Dorothy while they were at home from school, although admitted they weren't trying to become teachers.

Dorothy and Arthur live at the chateau with their parents

"With the children at home we’ve enjoyed sharing knowledge – we haven’t tried to mimic their formal education, or tried to be fully-fledged homeschoolers, instead we have been working together in the garden and being creative.”

