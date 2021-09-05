Shaun Evans made his debut in BBC's brilliant new drama Vigil last week as coxswain Elliot Glover on board the HMS Vigil.

Although his character has seemed measured and cooperative with DS Amy Silva's (Suranne Jones) investigation in the first two episodes, the actor has hinted his character could have more to him than audiences initially thought.

Chatting to the BBC ahead of the launch of the crime drama, the Endeavour star explained: "In terms of Glover's personal life, there's not a lot I can say without ruining a few twists for you.

"But it's safe to say he's got a secret!" He added: "When we meet him at the start of the series he's onboard Vigil working away from his family – his wife and child – for 90 days, which could potentially turn into 180 days." We're yet to find out more about Elliot's motives, but with episode three airing this weekend, fans won't have to wait long for more answers.

Viewers have been gripped by the show so far. Episode one did not disappoint and opened up with a dramatic death (spoiler alert!) within the first ten minutes.

Chief Petty Officer Craig Burke, played by Line of Duty's Martin Compston, was found dead in his bunker which authorities blamed on a heroin overdose. However, with Amy Silva's investigation ongoing, more and more details have begun to emerge – including the revelation that Craig may have been poisoned. Roll on Sunday night!

What is Elliot Glover hiding?

Meanwhile, Shaun also opened up about the preparation he undertook before commencing filming and detailed how he met a number of people who worked as submariners, who gave him details about what life is like working under water.

"I spoke to some guys in the Navy who put me in touch with some submariners – one of whom was a Coxswain – and I spent a good bit of time chatting to them, to find out what their jobs entailed and what was required."

He added: "There's a real diplomatic quality required as well, in order to be able to straddle both worlds and liaise regularly between all ranks on board. The submariners I spoke to were just really fun, interesting guys, and by speaking to them I got a sense of the camaraderie between them, and what it must be like to do that job."

