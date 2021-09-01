ITV confirms release date for Endeavour season eight - and it's sooner than you think! Three new films will be shown in September

ITV has announced the air date for the eighth season of Endeavour - and fans will be overjoyed to hear that they don't have much longer to wait!

The much-loved detective drama will return to screens with a brand new film on Sunday 12 September at 8pm. Two more films will follow at the same slot on Sunday 19 September and Sunday 26 September.

Following their broadcast, viewers will also be able to stream the films to their heart's content on both ITV Hub and Brit Box UK.

Season eight will see Shaun Evans and Roger Allam reprise their roles as Oxford's finest detectives, Endeavour Morse and Fred Thursday alongside many other fan favourites.

Anton Lesser will be back as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil, Caroline O'Neill as Win Thursday and Sara Vickers as Joan Thursday.

Endeavour will be back with new episodes very soon

However, viewers can also look forward to a number of guest stars appearing in the films - including a Poldark fan favourite. John Hollingworth, who viewers will recognise as Captain Henshawe, one of Poldark's closest friends, will be making a cameo, alongside the likes of Mission Impossible star Julian Moore-Cook, Inspector George Gently's Oliver Johnstone and Agatha Raisin star Andrea Lowe.

As for whether season eight will be the last hurrah for Endeavour, that remains under wraps for now. However, Shaun recently revealed that he was "happy to do more".

Chatting to Financial Times, he said: "It's totally unexpected but life is like that, and I'm glad it's lasted so long… That we keep getting invited back to make more I take as a good sign. As long as there's still a story to be told, and we can push ourselves and improve what we've done before, I am happy to do more."

