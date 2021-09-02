Martin Compston shares first look at new drama - but fans poke fun for this reason Warning! Spoilers for Vigil episode one ahead...

Martin Compston is an actor clearly in high demand right now. The Line of Duty star, who's current drama Vigil has gone down a hit with viewers and critics alike, took to Twitter on Thursday to show off a sneak peek at another upcoming project.

However, his fans couldn't help poking fun at the actor's short-lived role in the aforementioned show.

The Scottish actor re-tweeted a previous tweet showing him in costume for upcoming Amazon Prime drama, The Rig, and referenced Vigil as he wrote: "Can confirm I don't die in first ten minutes, after that it's every boiler suit for themselves."

Martin's funny comment was in reference to his character in Vigil, Chief Petty Officer Craig Burke, who dies in the opening scenes of the BBC drama, and his loyal followers couldn't resist joining in on the joke.

One person tweeted in response: "Haha I was gutted after you pegged it but at least we get to see you in flashbacks! Please don't become Scotland's Sean Bean!" Another quipped: "Lasted as long as Celtic in the Champions League."

Others, meanwhile, enjoyed making references to Martin's other popular character, DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty. "I'm a bit worried for your character all the same, I mean you've got bent coppers Osborne and Dryden in that and OCGs Lisa McQueen too!" said a follower, as another said: "Please don't give Jed [Mercurio] any ideas for series seven."

Can confirm I don’t die in first ten minutes, after that it’s every boiler suit for themselves https://t.co/lMVpibHa95 — martin compston (@martin_compston) September 2, 2021

Martin shared a first look glimpse at his other upcoming drama, The Rig

Despite Martin not being in the show for long, the gripping drama has received plenty of praise from audiences and critics alike. Appearing alongside Martin is Endeavour's Shaun Evans, Noughts + Crosses star Paterson Joseph and Doctor Foster actress Suranne Jones.

Suranne opened up about her time filming the new series, which sees her play a detective sent to investigate Craig Burke's death on board HMS Vigil, admitting that the stunts excited her but were physically demanding.

"When I first read the script I was like, 'Oh my god, this sounds amazing - I get to do all these stunts!'. But I forgot how old I was," she told the BBC. "I thought I was 23 when I was reading it, and that's not true anymore! So I had to do a lot of working out just to build up my strength in order to do those scenes."

