Ralf Little leaves fans in stitches as filming for Death in Paradise Christmas special kicks off He revealed one of the downsides to filming in the Caribbean...

Death of Paradise star Ralf Little took to Instagram this week to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes video filmed on the set of the hit BBC One show - revealing one of the less glamorous aspects of filming in the Caribbean.

"This is one of the sad realities of my life and actually a sadder reality of Katie's life," he said into camera before taking a seat in the makeup chair. His makeup artist Katie Mahon could then be seen blasting a hairdryer at his armpits to dry them as Ralf continued, laughing: "This is necessary in the makeup truck before I go to set!"

Sharing the hilarious clip with his 83.9k followers, he captioned it: "Absolutely love the banter we have behind the scenes. Thanks again @katiemahon for sorting my armpits out."

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares hilarious video as filming for Christmas special kicks off

Ralf's followers filled the comment section beneath the post with laughing face emojis, however, some eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Ralf had tagged the video #deathinparadisechristmasspecial indicating that filming for the show's first-ever festive special has now begun.

It was announced back in July that a Christmas special is being made to mark ten years of the much-loved murder mystery series - and will be bringing back a fan favourite character for the occasion!

Filming for the first-ever Death in Paradise Christmas special has begun

The 90-minute episode, which will air as part of BBC One's Christmas Day, will see the return of Danny John-Jules as charismatic Officer Dwayne Myers. The 60-year-old actor waved goodbye to the show in 2018 at the end of season eight.

Speaking about his return to the BBC, he said: "It's always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. After four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know the new lead cast members. I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this 10th ­anniversary special script to life."

Plenty of fans responded to the news on social media, expressing their excitement about the Christmas special and Danny's comeback. One wrote: "Omg omgggg and Dwayne is in it, and hopefully we will see Florence and Neville kiss!!!! Eek so excited."

Another tweeted: "Best news I've heard all week!" as a third said: "Wait... we're getting a Christmas special? See, if you keep asking nicely, you do get good things."

