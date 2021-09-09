Holly Willoughby breaks down in tears as Kate Garraway gives emotional update on Derek Draper Kate appeared on Thursday's This Morning

Holly Willoughby broke down in tears during an emotional moment on Thursday's This Morning while interviewing Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway.

Kate was chatting to Holly and Phillip Schofield about her husband Derek's on-going battle with long-COVID after being hospitalised with the virus last year, when the This Morning presenter couldn't contain her emotion.

After Kate addressed coronavirus deniers directly saying: "If you don't think it's real, come and spend an hour in my home", Holly said: "Sorry Kate," as she wiped away tears. Kate then noticed Holly's emotion and said: "Oh Holly! Are you crying, please don't cry! I don't want to make everybody miserable."

WATCH: Holly breaks down on This Morning chatting to Kate Garraway

Holly then said: "You've done so well, well done" before wiping away more tears.

At the beginning of the interview, Kate gave an update on Derek's condition. "Good, really. Derek's at home now, which makes a huge difference, so that's the change since the documentary.

"His progress is tough, if I'm honest. It feels like there is no change, it feels painfully slow, he still has very little movement, he still can't talk, but he does seem, I believe, like he does understand everything. So, that's fantastic, because you feel like he can understand even though he can say stuff back."

Kate Garraway spoke about Derek's recovery on This Morning

She continued: "I mean, he sleeps a lot of the day, sort of 20 out of 24 hours a day. But you can see him really concentrating and then his eyes close. He has a lot of organs that are affected, but there are millions out there that are affected or have had their lives affected [by coronavirus]."

Kate was appearing on the ITV morning show to also talk to Holly and Phillip about her documentary, Finding Derek, and the nomination it received ahead of Thursday's National Television Awards. However, Kate nearly decided to not attend the ceremony and was unsure whether to ask people to vote for the award, given the sensitive subject nature.

"I mean it sounds awful, because the production company were amazing and ITV were so supportive, but I've just felt very sad this week." However, Kate decided to change her mind after speaking to someone else who was affected by coronavirus, and felt it was a good opportunity to honour others who have had their lives changed by the virus.

